Top Trump govt’s officials with major crypto assets

Several US top officials in President Donald Trump administration have invested heavily in cryptocurrency, according to new financial disclosures.

While Trump has drawn headlines for his own crypto ventures, including a meme-coin launch, his inner circle is also deeply involved.

Vice President, JD Vance disclosed owning between $250,000 and $500,000 in bitcoin.

At the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, Vance said he was “one of the only people running for office who actually owned bitcoin” in his 2022 Senate race. “I still own a fair amount of bitcoin today,” he added.

Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears to be the largest holder among them, with between $1 million and $5 million in bitcoin as of December.

Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy reported holdings between $502,000 and $1.3 million in various cryptocurrencies.

Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, owns between $500,000 and $1 million in bitcoin.

Deputy US Attorney General, Todd Blanche, formerly Trump’s personal attorney, holds between $158,000 and $470,000, mostly in bitcoin.

Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth reported a smaller investment: between $15,000 and $50,000 in bitcoin.

Some officials prefer Bitcoin funds, which track the currency’s value without direct ownership.

Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent disclosed between $250,000 and $500,000 in a bitcoin fund. Both Oz and Duffy also invested in similar funds.

A few have sold off their crypto holdings to avoid conflicts.

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard once held between $33,000 and $145,000 in crypto, which she sold on May 13.

Budget Director, Russ Vought divested up to $15,000 in bitcoin. FBI Director Kash Patel exited bitcoin ETFs worth between $51,000 and $115,000.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt said:

“President Trump, Vice President Vance, and senior White House staff have completed required ethics briefings and financial reporting obligations. The Trump Administration is committed to transparency and accessibility for the American people.”

Still, Trump remains the most prominent investor.

His latest financial disclosure shows he earned over $53 million