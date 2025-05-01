Top Nigerian leaders set to host national political summit

• Issues relating to constitutional democracy to be discussed

• Anyaoku to inaugurate Awolowo Dosumu, Tambuwal, Daniel, Fayemi, others as convening committee members today

Following the growing concern over the state of the nation, leaders of thought and elders statesmen are set to address the core issues and offer how to save the ship of the country.

The stage is set for the unveiling of a 22-member convening committee for a national political summit today in Lagos. The summit is also designed to suggest a workable constitutional for Nigeria.

The summit, as exclusively reported last Monday by the Nigerian Tribune, is being convened by The Patriots, a group of eminent elder statesmen and leaders of thought, in conjunction with the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG).

Comrade Olawale Okunniyi of the joint secretariat of The Patriots and Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG) gave an update on preparations for the summit in a release he made available to the press on Wednesday.

The summit is coming against the backdrop of the state of security in the country, endemic crises in the political parties and the wave of defections by some high-profile politicians in the last few weeks.

Elder statesman and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who is the chairman of The Patriots, which is working towards a new democratic constitution for the country, will unveil the committee to coordinate the summit scheduled to hold on May 28 and 29.

The organizers listed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor Mike Ozekhome, Dr Bilikisu Magoro, Dr Akin Fapohunda and Dr Hauwa Mustapha as members of the resolution committee for the summit.

According to them, as contained in the statement issued by the joint secretariat of The Patriots and Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG), initiators of the summit, the conference is meant to x-ray and chart a new course for constitutional democracy, 25 years after civil rule was restored in Nigeria.

They explained that the summit is part of the stakeholders’ response and intervention to the heightening insecurity and instability in parts of the country.

The conveners also noted that the National Summit, holding under the broad theme: “Actualising A Constitutional Democracy That Works For All in Nigeria”, is designed to galvanise national consensus on the most suitable and inclusive governance construct and architecture for political cohesion and stability of Nigeria, while exploring the ongoing constitution reform process of the Federal Government as a veritable vista for actualizing the popular yearnings of Nigerians for a new democratic people’s Constitution capable of neutralising internal disharmony and separatist insecurity, which account for massive unabated loss of lives and wanton destructions in the country.

The organisers listed some eminent persons and elder statesmen expected to deliver keynote addresses and goodwill messages to include the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, Former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and a founding member of the Patriots, Lieutenant General Alani Akinrinade (retd).

Others are a former Minister of Defence, General TY Danjuma and the chairman of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (retd).

Members of the summit coordinating committee include two representatives of the six geopolitical zones making up the country who will join other personalities drawn from across a broad spectrum of the society, professions and traditional institutions, as well as former governors.

A former governor of Ogun State and serving senator, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and a former governor of Sokoto State and currently a senator, Senator Aminu Tambuwal were named as the co-chairmen of the proposed summit, while the secretary is Obongawan Barbara Etim James.

The membership of the committee includes: Boni Haruna; Donald Duke, Labaran Maku, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Professor Pat Utomi, Madam Pauline Tallen, Madam Josephine Anenih, Senator Dassy Danjuma, Senator Shehu Sanni, Madam Shekari Charity and Hajia Dr Aisha Ismail.

Others are Senator Lady Chris Anyawu, Barrister Joi Nunieh and Chief Kenneth Oliseh, Dr Olu Usim Wilson, while Professor Anthony Kila and Honourable Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru and Comrade Olawale Okunniyi as ex-officio members.

The categories of invitees for the conference include leaders of thought; statesmen and women; key traditional rulers from each of the geo political zones, key religious leaders, representing the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the National Council for Islamic Affairs, leaders of the private sector and industry captains, chairmen and secretaries of the 18 recognised political parties, leaders of the civil society and Labour Congresses, as well as leaders of the ethnic nationality groups, leaders of Women & youth groups, all members of The Patriots and relevant former elected officials of government, representatives of Nigerians in the Diaspora and leaders of professional bodies.

The committee is to decide on if the summit should be held in Lagos or Abuja, the federal capital.

Under political reforms, the topic, “Actualising a New Democratic Constitution for Nigeria” will be handled by Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Presidential or Parliamentary System of Government to be treated by Honourable Abdulsamad Dasuki; Rotational Government Leadership in Nigeria will be handled by Senator (Dr) Femi Okurounmu; Tenure of Elected Political Office holders in Nigeria by Ambassador (Mrs) Nkoyo Toyo; Essentials of Democratic Federalism in Nigeria – Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN / Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed.

On electoral reform, Dr Jibrin Ibrahim has been assigned the topic: Reform of INEC; Electronic Voting & Transmission of Election Results by Dr Usman Bugaje; Diaspora Votingby Honourable Sodeeq Abdulahi; All Elections in a Single Day vs Staggered Elections by Barrister Clem Nwankwo, while Proportional Representation in the Parliament is assigned to Dr Oby Ezekwesili.

Meanwhile, the organisers have dispatched letters to the personalities stating that the summit is meant to discuss the future of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

In one of the letters sighted by the Nigerian Tribune, the organisers stated that the main objective of “this auspicious National Political Summit is to facilitate broad National Consensus on the most suitable and inclusive governance system for Nigeria under the theme: ‘A Constitutional Democracy That Works for All in Nigeria’.”

According to the letter, “Therefore, the key deliverable of this historic pan-Nigerian summit is an inclusive Constitutional Bill to be presented to the Federal Government for urgent reform of the Nigerian Constitution.”

On the role of the personalities, the letter said: “As a member of the convening committee of the National Summit, your role is to actively participate in the successful planning of the summit and to identify and invite critical stakeholders and resource persons to participate in the summit.

“In particular, you are expected to fine-tune summit draft programme, guide summit proceedings, identify and mobilize potential sources of funding for a successful summit, offer suggestions and provide feedbacks on the summit and lastly, implement summit resolutions.”