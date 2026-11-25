Nigeria’s five biggest banks recorded a combined profit after tax of ₦2.91 trillion in the nine months to September 2026, up just 0.4% from a year earlier. That modest increase, however, masks a very uneven performance across the sector.

According to information posted on Money Africa’s X handle, First HoldCo came first with ₦744.5 billion, up 65.1%. Zenith Bank ranked second with ₦675.8 billion, down 11.6%. GTCO came third with ₦614.6 billion, down 12.2%. Access Holdings ranked fourth with ₦474.2 billion, up 5.9%, while UBA came fifth with ₦401.6 billion, down 25.3%.

“Zenith Bank’s profit before tax rose by 1.2%, but its effective tax rate jumped from about 17% to 27%, turning the small gain into an 11.6% fall in profit after tax. GTCO’s tax rate rose from about 22% to 30%, while UBA’s increased from about 7% to 20%.

“Access Bank still recorded growth, as its tax rate rose only slightly, from about 27% to 29%. First HoldCo was the only bank whose tax rate declined.

“On returns, First HoldCo generated about 28% on shareholders’ funds (annualised). GTCO recorded 24%, Zenith 18%, Access 14% and UBA 12%. GTCO remains the most cost-efficient bank. It spent about 31 kobo for every ₦1 of income, compared with 44 kobo at First HoldCo and Zenith, 54 kobo at UBA and 63 kobo at Access.”

The information further revealed that GTCO, First HoldCo and Zenith ended the period with almost identical earnings per share of ₦16.58, ₦16.45 and ₦16.41, respectively.

“Dividends were very different. GTCO paid shareholders ₦429.8 billion during the period, while Zenith paid ₦359.4 billion. First HoldCo and UBA paid nothing. Access says a regulatory limit on its dividends will be lifted once it reduces its investment in subsidiaries to 10% of shareholders’ funds.

“However, the two banks that recorded growth did not achieve it by lending more profitably. First HoldCo’s net interest income fell by 16%, while its profit increase came from lower impairment charges, higher fees, a significant swing in trading gains and a sharp rise in other operating income.

“Access’s growth came mainly from impairment charges falling by 73.5% to ₦92.9 billion, while its operating costs rose by 11.8%, much faster than its income. Lower impairment charges helped profits this year, but they may not remain this low.”

The information further explained why these figures matter: “Net interest income fell or barely moved at all five banks, while higher taxes took a bigger share of what was left. A bank stock is about more than its headline profit.

“Look at what drove the profit, how much the bank earns on its capital, and whether it actually pays you. If you want income, GTCO and Zenith put cash in shareholders’ hands this year. If you want growth, First HoldCo moved fastest but paid no dividend.”