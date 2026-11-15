Top Kogi officials, others set for Tinubu, Ododo’s re-election summit

The Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, and other prominent personalities are expected to grace the Kogi Ambassador Network One-Day Summit in support of the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The summit, scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Hall B, Kay Galaxy, Zone 8, Lokoja, and is expected to attract political stakeholders, party faithful, youth organisations, community leaders and supporters of the Tinubu and Ododo administrations from across the state.

The event will be chaired by Prince Olatunji Olusoji, while a number of government officials and academics are expected to serve as guest speakers and lead discussions at the gathering.

Those listed to address participants include the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo; the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade; the Kogi State Head of Service; the Provost of the College of Education, Ankpa; and the Vice-Chancellor of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Professor Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is expected to attend the summit alongside his deputy, Comrade Joel Salifu Oyibo, adding political weight to the gathering.

The summit is being organised by the Kogi Ambassador Network in collaboration with TEAM YOMIKOLA as part of efforts to mobilise grassroots support for the re-election bids of President Tinubu and Governor Ododo in 2027.

According to the organisers, the meeting will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to deliberate on issues of governance, development, continuity and the sustainability of ongoing programmes and policies of the Tinubu and Ododo administrations.

They said the gathering would also serve as a platform for supporters to articulate their expectations and reaffirm their commitment to the political programmes of the two administrations.

The organisers urged citizens, party members, youth groups, community leaders, political stakeholders and other supporters across the 21 local government areas of Kogi State to attend the summit.

The programme is being convened by Rt. Hon. Prince Kolawole Matthew, Convener of the Kogi Ambassador Network/TEAM YOMIKOLA.