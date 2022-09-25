Top hotelier, Adeniyi embraces spotlight

Stepping into the hospitality business and embracing it with open arms to change the narrative could have been the reason Adedeji Adeniyi is currently enjoying the spotlight that comes with being famous for the right reasons.

Adeniyi who is the chief executive officer of Kings Hotel located in the Eleyele area of Ibadan is redefining the hospitality business in the city with a touch of class and luxury that many people in Ibadan and its environs have looked forward to for a long time.

The favourable patronage the place now enjoys didn’t come as a surprise to many people who have experienced its allure and experienced what nightlife feels like at the place. Little wonder it has now become the new home for many fun seekers and the ultimate location for travellers in need of luxury in a quiet environment.

Adeniyi is now over the moon following the completion of the edifice and the attention it brings to him regularly says though he enjoys his quiet and private life being in the spotlight as a hotelier comes with its own joy as well.

