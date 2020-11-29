Top Esports Players of all Times

The esports market has grown significantly over the years in terms of revenue generation and the number of fans worldwide. Apart from that, the sports enjoy massive sponsorship from different individuals and organizations interested in it.

It is worth mentioning that the rapid growth of esports can also be attributed to the best players’ efforts from League of Legend, Starcraft 2, Warcraft 3, and many other popular games. In the past decades, gaming has been recognized as a real competition, and many fans want it to be seen as a real sport.

As stated earlier, the top esports players have contributed immensely to the success of the sports. In this article, we will look at some of the top best esports players of all time. Here we go!

Moon

Jang Jae-ho is a top esports player from South Korea; he is known for his exceptional skills in Starcraft 2 and Warcraft 2. Blizzard entertainment launched both games. The player exhibited unique and innovative strategies while playing Warcraft 2; his unusual talent impressed his co-players and fans.

Between 2005 and 2008, Moon received the best Warcraft player award six-times. In 2009, A Korean team, WeMade FOX, awarded him a 500,000 USD contract. He became one of the best WarCraft 2 players in Asia as a result of the contract.

The Beast/ Daigo

Daigo Umehara is the first international star player in the Strict Fighter. He defeated Alex Valle in the 1998 Street Fighter Alpha III Championship help in the USA.

In the finals of EVO 2004, the player won Justin Wong; the victory proved him to be one of the professional esports players. In the subsequent years, he also emerged victorious in some of the major tournaments. He won both the 2009 and 2010 EVO championships. Apart from that, he wrote several books that talk about his gaming career. Popular among the books he wrote is; “The Will to Keep Winning.”

F0rest

Patrik Lindberg, also known as f0rest, is one of the best players in the CS: GO scene. Through his experience and professionalism, he brought his team to the top level in 2016. That year, Fnatic won the Cyberathlete professional League Championship, along with Lindberg.

Fnatic also emerged as the second-place winner at the Electronic Sports World Cup. Patrik Lindberg is a professional esports player with a team spirit. His team was the best and the team with the highest revenue in the history of CS: GO.

Dendi

Danil Ishutin, a South Korean player known as Dendi, is well known for his exploits in Dota 2. He was a member of Na ‘Vi for nine years. He joined in 2010 and left the team in 2018.

During his time as a team player, he was able to contribute significantly to the team’s progress through his exceptional skills and excellent strategies. He was a tactical midfielder with outstanding talent. In 2011, his team took first place in the international LAN event.

Faker

Lee Sang-hyeok is a League of Legend Star. He is also referred to as Faker. As an SK Telecom member, he appeared on the esports scene at 17 years; this was his first professional appearance in the sport.

Furthermore, he won three LoL World Championship, making him the second player to have achieved that remarkable feat. Faker had already won up to 1 million USD in prizes at the age of 22.

Conclusion

If you are keen on digging deep into the history of esports betting, you should not overlook the contributions and achievements of the best esports players of all time.