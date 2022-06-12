Top African Players in Overseas Leagues Today

African footballers have done miracles in Europe over the years, from luminaries such as Roger Milla, Jay-Jay Okocha, Samuel Eto’o, and Didier Drogba to contemporary superstars such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Hakim Ziyech, and Riyad Mahrez.

Over the past 4 decades, Africa has produced a large number of exceptionally gifted football players. Initially, most of these were attackers. But nowadays, defenders and goalkeepers from Africa are earning a name for themselves in various leagues throughout the world.

We have compiled the top 5 African football players who have made a name for themselves in overseas leagues today.

1. Mohamed Salah

Known as one of the most exciting attackers in the game, this Egyptian guy has thrived in both Tottenham and Liverpool. His swift technique and his forward game is to die for.

Also known as the “Messi of Africa,” Salah is one of the finest players in the world right now. He has already surpassed the 100-goal milestone for Liverpool, becoming the club’s first player to do it since club star Steven Gerrard.

2. Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez has a great trophy collection from his time at Leicester City and Manchester City, as well as an Africa Cup of Nations triumph with Algeria. This Manchester City’s winger has one of the league’s greatest first touches.





For his achievements in the 2015-16 season, Mahrez became the first African footballer to win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. Right after which in August 2016, he signed a new four-year deal with Leicester, but after all the offer from Manchester City proved too tempting.

3. Sadio Mane

His devastating pace, immaculate talent, astute tactical awareness, and great balance make him a difficult opponent for any defender, and his defensive fighting spirit distinguishes him as a true team player.

Mane is presently a Liverpool player in the English Premier League. Mane has won the Premier League with Liverpool, as well as the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. While with Salzburg, he won the Austrian Bundesliga and the Austrian Cup.

4. Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi, one of the Premier League’s most overlooked players, was a vital piece in Leicester City’s Europa League qualification last season. The 25-year-old midfielder, who is under contract until 2024, who has a high odds of moving, has been linked with Aston Villa, who are reportedly preparing to make a £50 million approach for him this summer.

His height, speed, and marking abilities make him unstoppable at his position.

5. Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, the lone Ghanaian footballer in the top 50 most valued African players, is another player who has negotiated a move to a new club this season. The 27-year-old was purchased by Arsenal at the start of the season, having triggered his €50 million release clause from Atletico Madrid.

He has good positional awareness and has great instincts when it comes to moving out to press, holding his place, and covering for teammates.