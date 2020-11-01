Top 6 Online Universities in 2020

The contemporary world is changing rapidly in a variety of terms. Be it technology, medicine, or education, everything is modifying and is way different from a traditional perception. For instance, nowadays, education has wholly gone into online learning and not to mention severe challenges that it faces, a plethora of educational institutions have had online courses for ages. Even though there are different attitudes and requirements regarding online programs, you will still have to write applications as well as essays on various topics. Some of the subjects may well be time-consuming and hard-to-comprehend; that’s why essay writers are to help you to complete your task in plain English. Keep reading to acknowledge top online universities in 2020.

The University of Florida

The University of Florida (UF) possesses over 60,000 graduates and offers more than 100 undergraduate majors and up to 220 graduate courses. Equally important the fact that UF is widely considered to have one of the best online bachelor’s programs, being fourth out of 353 educational institutions. The online part of the college offers programs related to psychology, computer science, health education, business administration, et cetera. Besides, members of the online courses can access the Career Connections Center that is a top-notch center across the country. The Center stands for online workshops, career counseling, resume, and interview preparation. UF is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SARS).

The University of Central Florida

By the same token, the UCF offers outstanding online programs and ranks among top universities (16 out of 353 schools). It would be reasonable to mention that the UCF proposes over 20 bachelor’s programs led online. Youngsters can choose disciplines in between information management, legal studies, industry training, technical education, health informatics, and social sciences. An important note – the online courses conducted at UCF only allow one to enroll from another accredited institution. Moreover, the length of time it takes to complete a degree does not have defined timelines, which means that it only depends on a student’s academic background, performance at the beginning of the course. The bulk of curricula don’t have specific timetables, which makes online classes versatile and suitable for students. The University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and School Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

Oklahoma State University

These days, OSU has more than 35,000 students from all the states and a variety of countries. Willing to enter OSU, you are likely to find something that you are interested in for the reason that there is a plethora of disciplines to select from, starting with business administration and computer science, and ending with psychology, nursing, and early childcare and development. Furthermore, OSU is tightly connected with the LASSO Center, which aims to offer tutoring services, academic training, and supplemental guidance; part of an online group can also seek assistance from the OSU Writing Center and the OSU Career Center. Oklahoma State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

Oregon State University

OSU ranks as one of the top educational institutions that provide online education in the US (5 out of 353 schools). The University offers more than 35 online programs, among which students are likely to select their beloved discipline. Academic fields are abundant and have such programs as geography and geospatial science, gender and sexuality studies, economics and policy, environmental human development and family sciences. The majority of the online courses follow four starting dates annually and can be undertaken without any campus visits. Most importantly, online graduates are highly encouraged to use several support services, success coaching, career guidance, online tutoring, and academic counseling, for instance. Oregon State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

Eastern New Mexico University

ENMU provides online degrees in assorted academic fields, containing social work, sports and recreation management, electronics engineering technology, and even aviation science. In the same fashion, ENMU possesses robust support services that are available to online students, including free tutoring services, academic, and career recommendations. The online writing center aims to be of assistance only for online undergraduates. Moreover, the University has a diversity of links with other colleges to help students transfer to a four-year program. Eastern New Mexico University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

Missouri State University

MSU encompasses online programs regarding mostly science degrees in the following fields: communication studies, information technology, criminology and criminal justice, and hospitality leadership. Considering a rich academic background of students when starting their online degree, graduates can finish the course without any campus visits. Besides, online students are likely to use the same services as full-time graduates, comprising academic, career, and personal counseling, tutoring guidance, and writing assistance from the Center for Learning and Writing. The Center also conducts workshops that augment program materials to boost academic success. Missouri State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

Recap

In the final analysis, making superb online education is at the top priority of universities as well as ministries of higher education. The aforementioned colleges give a clear picture of the opportunities to study remotely and to get a full-fledged diploma, yet not being present at the University. However, before enrolling in a specific educational institution, one has to look up whether it is accredited or not. All in all, one is to find a suitable degree amongst the universities, as mentioned above, by reason of the variety of courses and their flexibility.

