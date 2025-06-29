Top 6 movies produced by Kayode Peters

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kayode Peters, has died in Canada after a prolonged illness.

The news of his death was announced by his family via his official Instagram page on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Fans, actors, and colleagues in the entertainment industry are mourning the sudden loss of a man who played a vital role in shaping modern Nigerian comedy and filmmaking.

Peters first gained prominence for directing the iconic comedy TV show Papa Ajasco and Company.

He later produced the hit sitcom Flatmates, which featured major stars like Basketmouth and Okey Bakassi. These shows became household favourites across Nigeria.

Beyond television, Peters made a strong mark in Nollywood with a string of successful films.

Below are six of his most notable movie produced by Kayode Peters:

1. 13 Letters (2021)

Directed by Peters and released on GidiBoxOffice, 13 Letters starred Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, and Teddy A.

The film explored the emotional fallout of social media call-outs from ex-lovers. Its relatable storyline and emotional depth made it a viral hit.

2. Crazy Grannies (2021)

Co-directed with Tope Alake, this comedy follows three grandmothers who break free from societal expectations in search of fun and freedom.

Featuring Shaffy Bello and Ngozi Nwosu, the film delighted audiences with its humour and vibrant energy.

3. I Am Nazzy (2022)

Starring Nancy Isime and Jidekene Achufusi, I Am Nazzy is a body-swap comedy that examines identity and fame. The film was praised for its refreshing storyline and comedic timing.

4. Survivors (2022)

This comedy-thriller features popular skit makers Mr. Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, and MC Lively. It tells the story of two unemployed friends who unwittingly get involved in a kidnapping plot, leading to a series of chaotic events.Q

5. Dream Job (2021)

A motivational drama that explores themes of ambition, disappointment, and second chances. Dream Job resonated with young Nigerians striving to achieve their dreams in the face of adversity.

6. Teardrops (2024)

A deeply emotional family drama centered on love, loss, and resilience. Teardrops is regarded as one of Peters’ most heartfelt and mature works.

In addition to the movies produced by Kayode Peters and his achievements in film and television, he also gained recognition for his stage plays and short films, including Doll House, Dead Rite, and Road to Friendship, which were featured at various film festivals.

One of his earliest contributions to the industry was Crossworld Blues, the first comedy series to air on DBN TV. Its success made Peters one of the pioneering figures in Nigerian television comedy.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE