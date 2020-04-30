Top 6 Benefits of a Salt Water Pool

Do you have plans to put up a swimming pool in your home?

If yes, you could be evaluating whether the maintenance would be worth it. Right?

Although putting up the pool will require your attention and increase your monthly bills, the benefits of the structures outweigh the cons. There are numerous health benefits of swimming, and one of the ways of enjoying such benefits is by having a pool in your backyard.

Saltwater pools have been gaining prominence as an alternative for the traditional models. The pools offer more benefits for users, but you need to learn more about what you’re getting yourself into before deciding on the ideal type of a pool for your home.

How Do Saltwater Pools Work?

The pools have gained popularity in recent years. They draw on dissolved salt in the water to generated chlorine. The system contains a generator, which breaks down sodium chloride in water through electrolysis.

Products of the chemical reaction are sodium hypochlorite and hypochlorous acid. The oxidizing agents are similar to chlorine, which is commonly used in most swimming pools in solid and powdered forms.

Therefore, saltwater pools are not chlorine-free. They rely on generators instead of dependency on chlorine added in different forms.

One of the major differences between non-saltwater pools and saltwater pools is that the latter has a reduced amount of chloramines, which are by-products of oxidation.

The oxidation process involves the elimination of chloramines in a smaller manner as traditional chlorine shocks. Most salt systems request salt levels ranging between 2800 and 4200 ppm, which is much less than oceans.

Swimming in the ocean is not the same as using the best salt water pool system. According to experts, the salinity of water in the pool is about one-tenth that in seawater. It is easier for you to float on your back when swimming in an ocean.

This becomes possible due to salt in the water bodies. A saltwater pool does not have the same effect. Reduced salt offers several benefits for users. For example, a pool’s water will not sting your eyes like when swimming in an ocean.

Can You Convert a Pool?

Yes. Converting your chlorine pool to a saltwater pool is easy. However, it can be expensive.

The first step of the conversion process involves determining the actual size of a pool. Next, install a chlorine generator that is strong enough to handle the volume. The cost of the equipment ranges between hundreds and several thousands of dollars.

If you lack the knowledge about the system, consider hiring an expert to do the installation to avoid damages. The generators become less effective with time and should be replaced every few years.

Here Are the Benefits of a Salt Water Pool

1. Saltwater Pools Have Fewer Maintenance Requirements

Yes. With a salt water system, you’ll not need to worry about purchasing, storing, and adding chlorine into your swimming pool. You only add salt and the chlorinator will do the rest for you. Isn’t that amazing?

The fact that you’ll not buy chlorine means less operational costs for your pool, and that’s why some people prefer a saltwater pool to other types.

Another thing that makes the pools cost-effective is that they require a smaller amount of salt as compared to others. They only need 3,000 ppm. On the other hand, the ocean’s salt content is more than 30,000 ppm.

As a result, you will not notice the actual taste of salt when swimming in a saltwater pool.

Although all types of swimming pools require chemicals to ensure cleanliness, the pools are more stable than the traditional ones and hence need fewer chemicals. Just like other types of pools, water must be tested and adjusted to ensure proper sanitation.

You should inspect the condition of your chlorine generator regularly to prevent the accumulation of debris. One of the common problems when using chlorine generators is Calcium buildup.

2. Better Skin Health

When you swim in a pool with chlorinated water, your skin may end up being dry and itchy. Saltwater is healthy for your skin.

According to some medical experts, salt is a catalyst and is effective when it comes to detoxification.

The water is also helpful in sterilizing the skin sterilizing the skin and can lower the chances of inflammation. Ensure that you apply a moisturizer on your skin after swimming through saltwater to restore your skin to its normal condition.

You are likely to have smoother and softer skin after swimming in a saltwater pool. Research has been done to prove that saltwater can help to alleviate the symptoms of skin conditions such as eczema and acne. The water can also act as a moisturizer, and this helps to increase the ability of your skin to retain moisture.

3. Boosts the Immune and Nervous Systems

According to some medical experts, the detoxification ability of saltwater is beneficial for the immune and nervous systems.

Although there is limited information about the effects of salt on humans, a 2014 study showed that subjects who took sodium-rich diets were less depressed than others. Also, salt is antimicrobial, and this helps to block unwanted germs, especially during the summer.

This’s possible due to osmosis, which causes liquids to leave the cells in your body.

4. You’ll Get Softer Water

Water in a saltwater pool doesn’t contain harsh chemicals. As a result, the water it produces is softer and silkier to the touch. Chances of skin and eye irritation when using a saltwater pool are much lower.

5. No More Allergies

Do you experience chlorine allergies?

If yes, saltwater pools are the perfect solutions. Traditional chlorine is a major trigger for allergic reactions. As a result, you may experience eye irritation and itchy throats. The water can help to keep you safe from most allergens.

6. Prevents Algae Growth

The weather is sunny and humid during the summer. Failure to ensure regular maintenance of your swimming pool can mean the difference between crystal clear and cloudy pool water.

The situation is different for saltwater pools. There is automatic chlorine distribution in saltwater pools, and this ensures that it stays balanced for longer periods. If the chlorine generator for your pool is running on a schedule, you’ll not need to worry about removing algae.

