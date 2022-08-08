Top 5 Trending South Africa Female Amapiano Artists

With the growth of amapiano comes a renaissance for South African music, as the “voice of the people,” kwaito, evolves to find new ways of expressing itself in the global pop-culture conversation. House music has historically been a male-dominated genre, alot of websites are known for updating daily songs like Fakaza, sahubs globby and South Africa is a constant battleground for women who are changing the narratives surrounding their contributions to the country’s progress.

Nkosazanah Daughter

Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly (born 6 October 2000), popularly known as Nkosazana Daughter, is a South African vocalist. She is also a musician, songwriter, and artist. She is from South Africa and has risen to prominence through her work.

She is not a new face on the screen, and the entertainment personality is rising in popularity. She is the creator of several songs that have propelled her to stardom. The celebrated songwriter is undoubtedly an inspiration to many people, particularly women. Nkosazana Daughter has risen to prominence in just a few months. She has collaborated with Amapiano as well as house producers.

Nkosazanah Daughter songs

Izitha

Uzolala la

Ukuthandwa

Masango

Babalwa M

Babalwa M, dubbed the “queen of private school amapiano,” is best known for her gleaming vocals on pioneer Kelvin Momo’s productions, including “iMali” on the 2020 smash EP Bayeke. She welcomes Kelvin back on her long-awaited debut album, Aluta Continua, to remind us why she’s more than earned her place as one of the most prized vocalists to pave the way for the other women on this list.

Fans across the country were happy to wait for this iconic singer-moment songwriter’s in the sun, which was first played over a year ago during Momo’s Lockdown sessions, and every note has been worth it for those who value more jazz, soul, and pure piano perfection.

Babalwa M Songs

Feza

Ungazilibali

Momo Lo

Bayeke

Aluta Continua

Nicole Elocin

Nicole Elocin, who grew up in the Eastern Cape and Kempton Park, began singing in a church choir at the age of 11. She began her musical career by attending studio sessions with local producers Tammy T and Phlexx Roku, and by the age of 20, Nicole had made her amapiano debut on the Tyler ICU’s Money Heist EP Mp3 Download Fakaza, decimating on her rendition of the Italian anti-fascist anthem “Bella Ciao” in a way that only amapinao can carry a pop culture reference.

Nicole Elocin Songs





Bella Ciao

Awutholakali

Need You

Money Heist

Amaphupho

Bassie

Basetsana Maluleka (or Bassie) is one of the most popular singer-songwriters to have emerged in recent years. Bassie has had many highlights on her path to greatness, including a stellar appearance on the impactful Channel O Lockdown House Party in Season 1 and co-creating smash hits with amapiano pioneers MFR Souls in “Bathandwa” and the Boohle-featured “Sizani” produced immaculately by T-Man SA.

Soulful G

Gugu Bikani, also known as Soulful G, a South African National School of Arts alumnus, shook South Africa with her immaculately layered vocal delivery on “uThando” alongside skilled super producers Shaun 101 and Soa Mattrix. At only 21 years old, the song became an instant classic, describing the transcendent love only the ancestors could conjure, as evidenced by the enthusiastic reactions she received every time she took the stage.

Soulful G Songs

uThando

Buyisa

Sounds of Africa

KONKA

Don’t Tatazel

Trending South Africa Amapiano Songs can be Downloaded on Fakaza, 1height, and also on streaming website like YouTube, Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Deezer