Top 5 states in Nigeria for job seekers

Graduate unemployment is one of the major challenges in Nigeria. The number is increasing yearly without any effective approach to tackle it. However, job seekers need to be strategic and smart in their search for good jobs. Sometimes it may be necessary that you leave your present state for a state that has more employment opportunities.

Nowadays, cultural disposition, ethnicity, security, and the availability of industries affect the jobs that Nigerians choose.

One of the best moves a Nigerian can make is to find a job in a good state. In this article, we’ve listed five top states where you can easily find jobs in Nigeria.

1. Lagos State

Lagos, which is the former capital of Nigeria, has many industries where graduates and other prospective employees of labour can be absorbed.

The large population in Lagos suggests that there is an active market for brands and industries offering different products and services. Lagos houses the brightest minds in the Nigerian business sphere, from raw material industries to real estate and even Fintech companies.

This is why Lagos State is the best recommendation for any Nigerian youth seeking employment.

2. Abuja

Abuja, also known as the Federal Capital Territory, houses lots of MDAs and ministries. Abuja is home to the headquarters of top brands in Nigeria. The major mantra of Abuja is that it is the residence of the Nigerian president.

As a result of the high societal standards in Abuja, getting a job can be difficult. All the same, as a graduate looking for a federal or private job, job seeking in Abuja across all of its working sectors is worth it.

3. Kano

Kano is the second most populated state in Nigeria after Lagos. Wherever there is a high population, there are chances of meeting a booming economy. Economies thrive due to the symbiotic relationship between businessmen and the state government.

The booming economy of Kano State revolves around mining, agriculture, and manufacturing. Kano is a place for people seeking employment.

4. Ogun State





Ogun State is known for producing raw materials used by pharmaceutical companies. Some of them are clay, limestone, and phosphate. The major export of this state is raw materials. A degree in engineering is a good way to start.

When looking for job opportunities, Ogun State is another place to look.

5. Oyo State

It is not the whole of Oyo State that is enjoying economic boom. However, there is a part of it that is enjoying an economic boom. This part is Ibadan, which is the capital of Oyo State.

Ibadan houses a lot of agricultural companies, food and beverage companies, pharmaceutical companies, and even Fintech companies.

Any Nigerian with a degree can land a job with ease in Oyo State (Ibadan).

Knowing that you can find jobs in certain states in Nigeria is not enough. You must be employable as well. With the aid of this list, you have seen where you can start your job search.



ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE