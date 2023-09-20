Ibadan, the vibrant capital of Oyo State in Nigeria, is a shopping paradise where residents take their love for shopping to another level.

With its vastness, the city accommodates numerous markets, each of which attracts thousands of buyers daily.

The cosmopolitan nature and size of Ibadan have lured in many sellers, buyers, and even farmers, resulting in reasonably priced goods compared to markets in larger cities like Lagos.

Here, we present five markets in Ibadan where you can find affordability without compromising on variety or quality.

1. Agbeni Market

Situated along Ologede Street, Agbeni Market is a sprawling wholesale market.

The market boasts hundreds of small shops and stalls, housing both major and minor distributors.

From household items to a diverse array of products, Agbeni Market offers competitive prices, making it a go-to market for the budget-conscious shopper. In this market, you can find all sorts of food produce at wholesale prices.

2. Ogunpa Market

Known for a variety of locally manufactured and Chinese goods, Ogunpa Market, situated around the Dugbe Alawo axis, caters to fashion ware, household items, machinery, and more.

Despite government plans for modernisation, this market remains a haven for affordable shopping.

3. Oja-Oba

Translated as the “King’s Market,” Oja-Oba is celebrated for its fruits and raw foodstuffs, including peppers, tomatoes, yams, and plantains, all at reasonable prices.

The market is conveniently located near the Olubadan’s palace.





4. Bodija Market

Initially established in October 1987 due to overcrowding at Orita Merin foodstuff market, Bodija Market has evolved into one of the busiest markets in Ibadan.

It offers a wide range of household products, agricultural produce, and manufactured food items.

Additionally, it’s a primary hub for cattle and livestock sales in Oyo State, drawing both Hausa and Yoruba traders.

5. Oje Market

With a history spanning over a century, Oje Market is an ancient market central to Ibadan.

It specialises in Yoruba and international fabrics like Aso Oke, Sanyan, and Alaari, alongside ornamental beads and traditional herbs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…