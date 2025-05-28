Top 5 happiest cities in the world in 2025

In a world filled with challenges, the idea of a “happy city” might sound like a dream, but for a number of individuals in specific cities across the globe, it’s a daily reality.

The Institute for Quality of Life recently released its Happy City Index for 2025, analysing 200 cities based on six key areas: governance, environment, economy, mobility, citizen services, and health.

What they found is that happiness isn’t just about wealth or weather – it’s about balance, purpose, and a sense of community.

In this article, there are the top happiest cities in the world in 2025 – and what makes life in each one so joyful.

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, tops the list of the happiest cities in 2025.

Ever heard of the word “hygge”? It’s a Danish concept which means taking time away from the daily rush to be together with people you care about – or even by yourself – to relax and enjoy life’s quieter pleasures.

This way of life has a lot to do with why Copenhagen is top of the list of the happiest cities in the world.

2. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich, the largest city in Switzerland, is second on the list.

The overall ease of living in this city can be seen from the strong economy, commitment to education and healthcare, seamless public transportation, clean streets, a strong culture of work-life balance, and access to nature.

The above qualities qualify the city as the second-happiest across the globe.

3. Singapore

This city-state stands out as one of the happiest cities in Asia due to the ease of doing business, good governance, availability of policies that ease the cost-of-living burden on citizens, cleanliness, infrastructure, overall safety, public health initiatives like vaccinations, and financial protection for health expenses.

Beyond convenience, Singapore’s policies around green space and multicultural inclusivity also make the state stand out.

4. Aarhus, Denmark

Denmark scores again on the list of the happiest cities in the world, with Aarhus, its second-largest city.

The coastal city is said to genuinely support its citizens’ wellbeing as a result of the availability of sustainability initiatives like district heating and waste-to-energy programmes, accessible healthcare and high-quality education.

In all, life in Aarhus is balanced, beautiful, and profoundly human.

5. Antwerp, Belgium

Antwerp, the diamond capital of the world, is another city recognised as one of the happiest in the world.

The third largest city in Belgium by area stands out because it invests in progressive policies like support for working families, social housing and sustainability that make life easier and more enjoyable there.

Also worthy of note is its reliable public transportation system, green spaces, cultural life, and the city’s compact size.

Other cities on the list include Seoul, Stockholm, Taipei, Munich, and Rotterdam. These cities show us that happiness isn’t just about flashy buildings or big salaries – it’s about how a city cares for its people.