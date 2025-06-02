Top 5 countries urgently in need of foreign teachers in 2025

The global education sector is facing a widespread shortage of qualified teachers. This crisis has led several countries to actively recruit foreign educators to fill the gaps in their educational systems. According to UNESCO, there is a projected deficit of 44 million primary and secondary education teachers by 2030, with sub-Saharan Africa alone needing 15 million more teachers.

Here are five countries currently in urgent need of foreign teachers.

1. United States

The United States is experiencing a significant teacher shortage, with nearly 225,000 vacancies projected by 2025. Factors contributing to this shortage include high attrition rates, retirements, and a decline in new teacher enrollments. To address this, many U.S. school districts are actively recruiting foreign teachers, offering visa sponsorships and competitive salaries.

2. United Kingdom

The UK has been grappling with teacher shortages, particularly in subjects like mathematics, science, and special education. In recent years, the government missed its secondary teacher recruitment targets by 50%. To mitigate this, the UK has increased efforts to recruit teachers from abroad, providing relocation packages and support for visa applications.

3. Germany

Germany faces a growing demand for teachers, especially in STEM subjects and vocational training. By 2025, the country is expected to lack approximately 25,000 teachers. To combat this, German states are offering incentives such as language training and integration programs to attract foreign educators.

4. South Korea

South Korea’s emphasis on English proficiency has led to a high demand for qualified English teachers. The country offers attractive benefits, including competitive salaries, free housing, and airfare reimbursement. A bachelor’s degree and a TEFL certification are typically required for these positions.

5. Vietnam

Vietnam is experiencing rapid economic growth, increasing the demand for English language education. The country offers numerous opportunities for foreign teachers, with many schools providing competitive salaries and benefits. A bachelor’s degree and a TEFL certification are usually required, but some institutions may have more flexible requirements.

If you’re considering teaching abroad, these countries present promising opportunities to make a meaningful impact while advancing your career.