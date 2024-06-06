It is quite impressive to know that after many decades of being in the music industry, some artists are still active, performing just like any other young artist. Here are musicians who have spent over five decades in the entertainment industry and are still performing:

1. King Sunny Ade

Juju maestro Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade (KSA), was born on 22 September 1946 in Osogbo. He is from Ondo State.

This man has been active since the 1960s and is still waxing stronger. He is not just a singer but also a songwriter and instrumentalist. His style of music is very well appreciated and recognised beyond the borders of this country.

Sunny Ade is among the first African musicians to gain international recognition and success. Young Sunny decided to join Moses Olaiya Federal Rhythm Dandies to learn about music. In 1967, after leaving the aforementioned band, he formed a musical group called “The Green Spots.”

KSA’s journey in entertainment has been remarkable; the New York Times described him as one of the world’s great band leaders. His style of juju music is a combination of formidable beats that’s quite appealing to the ear, including his mastery of guitar and dance steps, which distinguishes his performance from any other—which has become an identity.

Adegeye is a Grammy award nominee; his album Syncro System in 1983 earned him this recognition. The nomination solidified him on the global stage. King Sunny Ade received many awards, both at home and abroad. In 2016, he was inducted into the Rock Cafe Hall of Fame, including the Headies Hall of Fame 2020. He was awarded Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR).

2. Chief Ebenezer Obey

Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi is a Nigerian juju musician born on 3 April 1942 in Idogo, Ogun state. Ethnically, he is from Owu, a sub-group of Egba.

Chief Commander, as he’s popularly known, started his music career in the 1950s. He trained under Fatai Rolling Dollar and formed a band called “The International Brothers” in 1964. It was later changed to “Inter-Reformers” in the 1970s.

Obey’s unique voice and sonorous songs stand him out among his peers. His style is a fusion of gospel, Yoruba adage, praise-singing and somewhat cultural. But in the early 1990s, he prioritised gospel music ministry. Chief Ebenezer Obey is a highly respected musician who has been given numerous awards. He is a Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR).

3. Wasiu Ayinde Marshal

Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is another musician who has spent over five decades in the entertainment industry.

Wasiu Ayinde Adewale Marshal, known as K1 De Ultimate, was born on March 3, 1957, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state. His passion for music started when he was eight years old, and at fifteen, he had won many local musical competitions.

From 1975 to 1978, he became a member of Supreme Fuji Commanders (owned by Sikiru Ayinde Barrister) after serving as an instrument packer. He adopted the name “Ayinde” after seeking the blessing and permission of his master.

His first album, “Iba,” was released in 1980. Ayinde would later popularise a brand of Fuji he called “Talazo Fuji.” He has been rewarded for his excellence in music with chieftaincy titles and awards.

He was crowned as the Mayegun of Yoruba land in 2020, The Oluomo of Lagos in 1999, King of Fuji in 1993, and Headies All of Fame in 2013. He became a Member of Niger (MON) in 2020.

4. Sir Shina Peters

Oluwashina Akanbi Peters, popularly known as Sir Shina Peters, was born on 30 May 1958. He is a Juju musician who calls his style “Afro Juju.”

Peters started at a very young age with his friends. He named the band “Olushina and His Twelve Fantastic Brothers.” Shina later joined Ebenezer Obey’s band and thereafter joined Prince Adekunle’s band as a guitar player. After a while, he left Adekunle and formed a band called “Shina Adewale” with Segun Adewale.

After releasing many albums together, Shina eventually created his own group, “Sir Shina Peters and His International Stars.” His style of music mixes saxophone, guitar, keyboards, and fast beats. He produced many hit songs that earned him many awards. Sir Shina Peters is one of the few musicians who started their music career many decades ago and is still active.

5. Salawa Abeni

Salawa Abeni was born on 5 May 1961 in Epe, Lagos state. She is from Ijebu, Ogun state. She started her music career at the age of 13 in 1974 and this gives her a place on this list of musicians who spent over five decades in entertainment. Abeni was inspired by Ebenezer Obey, Sunny Ade, and many others to do music. This helped shape her thinking about becoming a star someday.

Her debut album, Late General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, was released in 1976. This album broke records—it was the first by a female artist in Nigeria to sell over one million copies.

Late Alaafin of Oyo crowned her “Queen of Waka Music in 1992.” Waka is a traditional music of the Yorubas. Salawa has produced over 40 albums. Currently, she is one of the few, if not only, female Yoruba musicians of her time still performing. She is also an actor with several awards for her contribution to Waka music.