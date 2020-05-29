Top 11 Legitimate Online Jobs in Nigeria That Pay Well

Looking for legit online jobs in Nigeria that will suit even students? Find out how you can unlock your potential from home using our guide.

Legitimate Online Jobs in Nigeria

According to CNBC, two-thirds of people globally preferred to work remotely even before current world events forced this type of employment to become a necessity to stay afloat. In 2020, an annual survey of Global Workplace Analytics showed that 74% of professionals consider remote work a “new normal.” These statistics prove that working outside the office is now both a requirement and a trend, which allows specialists to collaborate with employers around the world and earn money without leaving home. To help you move with the times and simplify your search for remote work, we have compiled a list of the best legitimate online jobs in Nigeria.

Top 11 Legit Work From Home Jobs in Nigeria

The benefits of remote collaboration have become apparent to many local and international companies, which explains the increasing number of online jobs for both craft professionals and students. The main task of each applicant is to conduct a thorough analysis of career opportunities and find a vacancy that matches their qualifications and interests. To handle it, check out our list of sought-after professions and turn to the most popular Nigerian websites www.getcoverletter.com/blog/21-best-job-sites-nigeria/ to find a job.

1. Software Developer

The software has long been an integral tool for any business that wants to expand its sphere of influence into the online space. In this regard, the position of a software developer has become one of the legit online jobs that pay in Nigeria. Your earnings can vary from 300,000 to 2 million NGN per month, depending on your employer and success in the following duties

Development, design, and implementation of software products using one or more programming languages

System maintenance and improvement

Development of quality assurance procedures

2. Online Tutor

Online tutoring is an excellent opportunity to monetize your unique knowledge and skills by sharing them with an interested audience. You can either conduct individual lessons or create an online course for a specialized platform. In both cases, your earnings will depend on the usefulness, relevance, and depth of the information that you deliver. To succeed in this position, you have to

Identify your field of ​​expertise

Gather all the necessary information for comprehensive coverage of the chosen subject, topic, or issue

Develop a phased learning plan

3. Social Media Manager

Presence in the Internet space is an important condition for brand recognition among the target audience. Thanks to your market knowledge and proficiency in digital tools, you can earn from 40,000 to 200,000 NGN per month even as an undergraduate. The most common responsibilities of a social media manager include:

Study of the company’s audience and analysis of its needs

Development of a promotion strategy in social networks

Launching online advertising companies and measuring their profitability

4. Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant is a well-paid position for entry-level specialists that allows you to earn up to $10 per hour working for an international company. Your administrative duties can include:

Scheduling for senior management and staff

Managing phone calls and correspondence

Preparation of necessary documentation and reports

5. Copywriter

Often, a freelance copywriter receives payment for each written page or for each completed material, which allows you to determine your workload per the expected income. The price for an article can reach $60, but only if the following duties are performed well:

Studying the audience of the text and goals of the company

Development of the main message

Gathering information to enhance text

Choosing the right writing techniques for message delivery

6. Data Entry Specialist

If you have attention to detail, perseverance, computer skills, and the quick typing ability, you can make money as a data entry specialist. This work allows you to earn from 1 to 30 dollars per hour for:

Transferring data from paper to electronic format

Checking data for errors and inaccuracies

Ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the information

7. Graphic Designer

Qualified graphic designers are required in different companies, from book publishers to advertising agencies. Salary can reach $50-60 per hour if the candidate provides an extensive portfolio that confirms their expertise in:

Development of a visual concept based on the features and target audience of the product

Draft modifications under customer requirements

Preparation of layouts using the software

If you do not have the experience or skills necessary for getting a job in a renowned company, focus on online gigs in startups to find your footing in graphic design and gain the first fruits of your activity.

8. Blogger

Many companies launch a blog for live communication with the audience and choose a frontman to deliver their ideas, values, and mission. To cope with the role of a blogger, you have to:

Study the target audience to understand what content will appeal to it in the best way

Develop engaging and versatile content to catch the attention of the audience and promote the message of the company

Change the content strategy depending on the responses and reactions of the audience

Top bloggers in Nigeria can earn up to 30 million NGN, but remember that this income is unstable as it varies depending on the niche, number of viewers, and changing audience preferences.

9. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing resembles sales, but unlike the latter, you do not present the product as a company representative but instead recommend it informally on forums, blogs, and social networks. Your responsibilities include:

Choosing thematic platforms whose target audience corresponds to the promoted product

Writing a post on behalf of a simple user telling how a product or service helped you solve your problem

Adding a unique product link to your review

You receive a commission from each purchase made through your unique link. Thus, your marketing awareness, writing skills, and persuasion talent can bring you about a million NGN a month.

10. Online Survey Respondent

If you are looking for legit online jobs in Nigeria that do not require an extensive track record and professional qualifications, the role of the online survey respondent is just for you. Online surveys are conducted by companies to improve the product and services at the development stage and adapt them to the needs of the target audience.

Becoming a respondent is not difficult. Often websites offer you to fill in a questionnaire that subsequently serves as a selection criterion for a particular survey. If you are suitable for the sample, express your opinion and get paid for each poll. Your earnings depend on your activity. On average, the payment for one survey varies from 5 to 20 dollars. Therefore, participating in 50 surveys can bring you about $1,000 a month. You just need to read the questions carefully and provide accurate and honest answers.

11. Web Designer

Web designers are responsible for the appearance and usability of the website as critical components for a positive user experience and the profits of the company. In this regard, employers are willing to pay from 300,000 to 2 million NGN a month to specialists who can:

Create a visual concept that matches the branding of the company

Design a website layout that is easy to understand, navigate, and use

Fill the website with relevant functionality

Wrap Up

Remote cooperation provides almost unlimited opportunities for specialists with different experiences, qualifications, and desired income. However, the type of employment should not be your main criterion for choosing a profession. If you do not have a passion for your work and your duties do not encourage you towards professional development, it does not matter whether you work in the office or on the beach. Now you have a basic understanding of well-paid online jobs in Nigeria. But to find your true vocation, research the positions carefully, imagine yourself in every role, picture your typical working day, and ask yourself: “Am I happy?”

