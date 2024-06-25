Today, June 25, is all about #Chivido2024 as Nigerian singer Davido and his beloved partner, Chioma Rowland, are set to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony.
Photos and videos capturing the memorable moments of the much-anticipated wedding have gone viral online, showcasing the beautiful preparations and celebrations.
Here are the top ten trending videos of Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding:
Davido and groomsmen
ALSO READ: ‘Union made in heaven’, Netizens react as Davido, Chioma unveil tradition wedding look
Davido in Royalty attire
Davido and Chioma
Governor Adeleke and Davido’s father
Davido and family members at entrance of reception
Chioma’s makeup section
Davido’s elder sister’s makeup section
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife’s arrival
Couple’s second Outfit
Davido’s second outfit
Maazi ednut