Top 10 richest men in Nigeria and their sources of income

As a Nigerian when you hear, “money bag” there are few names that will come to mind; some of the richest men in Nigeria that you know. At the mention of their names, you think impact and lots of money.

Even some well-known and celebrated musicians have made a space for their names in their songs, and you know them. In this article, we’ll be looking at 10 out of the several richest men in Nigeria. We’d take a brief look at their lives, and their sources of income.

1. Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote fondly called Dangote is often referred to as the first of richest men in Nigeria, and Africa at large. He is the founder and chairman of the popular company, Dangote group which happens to produce cement on the largest scale in the whole of Africa. Who doesn’t know Dangote cement in Nigeria?

Aliko Dangote was born in Kano State, Nigeria on April 10, 1957 to Mohammed Dangote and Hajia Mariya Sanusi Dantata. He attended Sheikh Ali Kumasi Madrasa and Capital High School in Kano. He then got his bachelor’s degree in business studies and administration at AL-Azar University in Cairo, Egypt.

Research has it that he is affiliated to the Dantata Family, the richest family in the Northern part of Nigeria. The family started through his uncle, Alhaji Dantata who dealt in groundnut and other commodities.

Aliko Dangote, being one of the richest men in Nigeria, has several outlets under the manufacturing industry. According to Investopedia, each of these outlets have been separated into publicly traded companies. Some of these companies are Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC, National Salt Company of Nigeria PLC, and Dangote Cement PLC.

He is currently working on owning his oil refinery at Lekki Free Zone which according to an article by NS Energy, is speculated to be due to be completed in 2022. The said refinery is aimed at creating about 9,500 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs.

What is the source of Dangote’s income?

Sales of sugar, flour and cement Importation of agricultural commodities Oil and gas Agriculture Production of cement Profit from his company at Dangote group

2. Mike Adenuga

Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga popularly known as Mike Adenuga is the owner of Globacom; which is commonly referred to as Glo. He also doubles as the chairman of Conoil Producing Limited, the leading Nigerian independent oil and gas exploration and production company whose principal activities are the exploration, production and sales of crude oil.

Mike Adenuga graduated from North Western Oklahoma State University where he bagged a degree in Business Administration. He also earned his masters from Pace University, New York. It is said that while he was studying in New York, he worked as a taxi driver in order to keep up with the payment for his university tuition.

Mike Adenuga who is one of the richest men in Nigeria, and also in Africa was born in Ibadan, Oyo State on the 29th of April, 1953 to his father, Oloye Michael Agbolade Adenuga Snr, and his mother, Omoba Juliana Oyindamola Adenuga who was a businesswoman. He is married to Titi Joyce Adenuga, and they are blessed with children.





Sources of income

The following are the sources of income of the billionaire according to Forbes

Oil and gas – Conoil producing operating with 6 oil blocks in the Niger Delta Telecommunications – Globacom popularly known as Glo, is the third largest operator in Nigeria, with 55 million subscribers.

3. Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder and CEO of BUA group, a conglomerate in Nigeria that deals in cement production, sugar refining and real estate. According to entrepreneur.ng, BUA has an interest in agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and port operations. He is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Bank of Industry.

He went to the United States for his university degree just after he had his early education in Kano. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, USA. When he got back from the US, at age 24, he took over his father’s business.

The billionaire was born into a wealthy family on the 4th of August, 1960 in Kano State. His father was late Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu, and is recorded to have been a serial entrepreneur who built his wealth majorly from commodity trading. Abdulsamad is married with children.

Sources of income

Cement production Sugar refining Real estate Importation He is the Chairman of the Nigerian Bank of Industry Agriculture

4. Femi Otedola

He is the founder of Forte oil which deals in oil marketing, power generation, and importation of fuel products. At the start of his career, he worked as a marketer for his family’s printing business.

According to ABTC, he was born in 1962 in Ibadan to former Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Michael Otedola and Lady Doja Otedola. He is the founder of Zenon petroleum and gas ltd. He had his first degree in OAU. He is married to Nana Otedola, and they have four children.

SOURCES OF INCOME

Utilities Gas stations Investments in real estate etal Forte oil – oil marketing, power generation, importation of fuel products

5. Tony Elumelu

Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu popularly known as Tony Elumelu is identified as one of the richest men in Nigeria. He is the founder and chairman of Heirs Holding, an investment company owned by his family. He started his career as a copier salesman. In his twenties, he was offered the opportunity to become a branch manager at Allstates trust bank, and that offer made him the youngest bank branch manager in the country, at the time.

According to tonyelemelu.com, he owns a controlling interest in Transcorp, a publicly traded Nigerian conglomerate with interests in hospitality, agriculture, oil production, and power generation. He merged a commercial bank with the United Bank for Africa which now has subsidiaries in 20 African countries in the U.S and the U.K.

He currently lives in Lagos and is married to Awele Vivien Elumelu with children. He owns real estate across Nigeria and a minority stake in MTN Nigeria, just to mention a few.

Sources of income

Heirs holding, an investment company owned by his family Banking and finance Transcorp Real estate Minor stake in MTN

6. Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia who is identified as one of the richest men in Nigeria is the founder and chairman of Zenith bank, a commercial bank founded in 1990 with millions of subscribers within and outside Nigeria. He is a writer, motivational speaker and the author of “Africa Arise and Shine.” He is also chairman of the Jim Ovia Foundation from which James Hope College, Agbor was founded.

According to forbesbooks.com, Jim Ovia holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Southern University Louisiana, an MBA in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Monroe, and an OPM from Harvard Business School.

He worked as a clerk at union bank, formerly known as Barclays Bank, in 1973. He was born on 4th Nov, 1957 in Delta State to a large family in Agbor.

He is the owner of Visafone and according to entrepreneurs.ng, he is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. He is married to Kay Ovia who is the CEO of Quantum Markils Ltd and Initiator of Star Rising Talent Hunt for children and young adults.

He also founded cyber space network limited in 1995. This is said to be one of the pioneers of internet services in Nigeria.

Sources of income

Investment in banking and finance Real estate Shareholder at Zenith bank Telecommunications – Visafone IT sectors

7. Jimoh Ibrahim

According to entrepreneur.ng, Jimoh, who is one of the richest men in Nigeria is the chairman of Global Fleet Group, and this company has a presence in Nigeria and the UK. He has several companies under Global Fleet Group like, NICON insurance, Nigerian reinsurance corporation, NICON Luxury Hotel, newswatch magazine, air Nigeria formerly known as virgin Nigeria, etc.

Jimoh Ibrahim is a native of Okitipupa in Ondo State, Nigeria. He was born on the 24th of February 1967, to Alhaji Yakubu, a bricklayer and Omofemiwa Jimoh, a fish seller. He had his primary and secondary school education at the Saint John’s school, Igbotako, Ondo State.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. He also got his masters in Public Administration (MPA), from Obafemi Awolowo University. According to entrepreneurs.ng, he graduated with a combined Master of Laws (LLM) and Masters in International Taxation degree (MIT) from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

It was also recorded by entrepreneur.ng that in 2003, Jimoh Ibrahim contested for the governor of Ondo State, but was not successful. He was State under the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), at the time. He repeated the process in 2016, this time, under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and was still unsuccessful, yet the result was the same.

Sources of wealth

Oil and gas Transportation Hospitality Media

8. Orji Uzo Kalu

Orji Uzo Kalu is the chairman of SLOK holding, a company that has interests in oil and gas, trading, manufacturing, banking and finance, real estate, insurance, tourism and transportation.

According to entrepreneurs.ng, the Nigerian Military Government awarded him a contract to supply arms and ammunition, and that was a turning point for him. Alongside SLOK, he is also the chairman of Daily Sun and New Telegraph; both are newspaper establishment.

Orji Uzor Kalu had his primary and secondary education at Christ the King School Aba, and the Government College Umuahia and Barewa College, Zaria; respectively. While he was in the university, he joined the student union government (SUG) because of his interest in Politics. He also had interests in business, and this spurred him to go to Harvard University to study Business administration. He was studying political science at the University of Maiduguri, but did not graduate because he was involved in school riot. He opted to go to the Catholic University, Washington in USA where he got a BSc. in Political Science.

He was born on April 21, 1960 to Mr. Johnson Uzor Kalu and Mrs. Eunice Uzor Kalu. He has four children with his wife, Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Menakaya.

Sources of income

Oil and gas Trading Manufacturing Banking and finance Real estate Insurance Tourism Transportation Chairman of companies

9. Tunde Folawiyo

Tunde Folawiyo is the founder of Folawiyo Energy Limited (1989) which is a subsidiary of Yinka Folawiyo Group. In 2005, he pioneered the merger of Marina International Bank Ltd with Access Bank Plc, and about three years later he emerged as the Managing Director of Yinka Folawiyo Group of Companies.

The company is a conglomerate with business interests in the area of oil and gas, agriculture, real estate and shipping. He was a board member of Access Bank Plc, formerly known as Access Bank of Nigeria for 12 years.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from London School of Economics in 1980. He also went to University College London for his masters degree in Law. He was called to Bar of England and Wales in the year 1985.

He was born on the 12th of April, 1960 in Lagos. His father, Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo, was an acclaimed businessman and Islamic leader in Nigeria. He was the founder of Yinka Folawiyo & Sons, the parent company of Yinka Folawiyo Group of Companies.

Tunde Folawiyo is married to Reni Folawiyo, who is an entrepreneur in Lagos.

Sources of income

Oil and gas Agriculture Real estate Shipping Banking and finance

10. Mohammed Indimi

Who is Mohammed Indimi? Popularly known as in-law to the President of Nigeria, he is the chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, a privately owned company which was founded in 1990. He is a billionaire and business man based in Nigeria. He is also a board member of companies like Jaiz bank and a few others.

He attended Quranic schools while growing up, and according to entrepreneurs.ng his father is Alhaji Mamman Kurundi who was a trader that dealt in hides and skins. He started his business in 1963 after working closely with his father for a while. It was recorded that during the Biafra war he started selling clothes, and in the midst of the turbulence, he would find his way through the borders of Cameroon to buy ready-made clothes to sell.

There are several records of him identifying a need or a problem that people needed solutions to, and he would create a business in a bid to sell to them.

According to Oriental Energy’s website, the company produces an average of 19,000 barrels of oil per day from 27 producer’s well. He is the chairman of M&W pump Nigeria. He is also a board member of Arab Contractors, O.A.O Nigeria Limited and the international African University of Sudan. He was born August 12, 1947 in Maiduguri. He has eight children.

Sources of income

Oil and gas Exploration of oil and production Chairman of M&W pump Nigeria He is a board member of various companies According to Forbes, he is self-made

Conclusively, the above points are a brief look into who the richest men in Nigeria are, and their sources of income.

