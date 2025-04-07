Top 10 performing stockbrokers valued at N1.472trn in Q1 2025

THE Nigerian stock market kicked off 2025 with strong momentum, as the top 10 performing stockbroking firms on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) raked in a combined transaction value of ₦1.472 trillion in the first quarter. The stellar performance was fueled by growing investor confidence, increased market liquidity and a wave of high-profile listings on the NGX.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange, Chapel Hill Denham Securities LTD emerged as the market leader by transaction value, accounting for an impressive ₦680.21 billion.

Cardinalstone Securities Ltd. followed with ₦196.50 billion, while APT Securities and Funds Ltd. took third place with ₦144.47 billion.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Ltd came in fourth, posting a transaction value of ₦107.49 billion. Meristem Stockbrokers Ltd. secured fifth position with ₦83.74 billion, just ahead of Cordros Securities Ltd., which recorded ₦81.00 billion in trades.

Rounding out the list, Coronation Securities Ltd. handled ₦58.04 billion in transactions, while Global Asset MGT Ltd posted ₦42.64 billion. Apel Asset Ltd. and First Securities Brokers Ltd. completed the top 10 with ₦39.33 billion and ₦38.11 billion, respectively.

Collectively, these 10 firms accounted for 65.79 percent of the total transaction value on the NGX between January 1 and March 28, 2025, underlining their dominant role in shaping market direction.

The strong showing in Q1 reflects increased participation by institutional and retail investors, buoyed by macroeconomic stability and policy reforms aimed at deepening the capital market. Industry analysts say the outlook remains positive for Q2, especially with anticipated interest rate adjustments and continued listing of major firms.

The performance of these top brokers signals a robust and maturing market environment, attracting both local and international investors seeking value in Nigeria’s evolving capital landscape.

