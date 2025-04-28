Top 10 European scholarships to apply for in 2025

Europe offers a wide range of scholarship opportunities for international students (especially Nigerians), providing financial support for tuition fees, living expenses, and accommodation.

These scholarships not only ease the financial burden but also open doors to world-class education across various disciplines.

Here are the top 10 European scholarships available to international students:

1. Eiffel Excellence Scholarship (France): Funds outstanding master’s and doctoral students, covering living expenses, health insurance, and round-trip airfare.

2. Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Programme: Allows students to study across multiple European countries, supporting a wide variety of academic fields.

3. Finnish Government Scholarships: Covers tuition fees and living costs for international students enrolling in bachelor’s and master’s programs.

4. German Government Scholarships (DAAD): Provides full funding for international students undertaking undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral studies.

5. Hungarian Government Scholarships (Stipendium Hungaricum): Supports international students at bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels, covering tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses.

6. Dutch Government Scholarships (NL Scholarships): Offers substantial financial support for international students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees.

7. Swedish Government Scholarships: Covers tuition and living expenses for international students applying to bachelor’s and master’s programmes.

8. Irish Government Scholarships: Supports non-EU/EEA students through scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate study.

9. Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships: Provides fully funded scholarships to international students pursuing master’s and doctoral studies.

10. Belgian Government Scholarships (ARES Programme): Offers fully funded scholarships for international students across a range of fields and academic levels.

