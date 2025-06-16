Top 10 countries with highest fuel prices in June 2025

Features

As of June 2025, fuel prices have seen significant variations across the globe due to geopolitical tensions, subsidy reforms, supply chain disruptions, and local tax policies. 

According to GlobalPetrolPrices, Here’s a look at the top 10 countries where consumers are paying the most per litre of fuel:

Hong Kong – $3.45/N5,342.354

Hong Kong retains its long-standing position as the country with the highest fuel prices globally. Stringent environmental taxes and limited land for fuel infrastructure contribute to these elevated rates.

Iceland – $3.452/N3,768.978

Despite having abundant renewable energy sources, Iceland’s reliance on imported petroleum for vehicles and high taxes keeps fuel prices among the highest.

Denmark – $2.435/N3,450.580

Denmark maintains high fuel prices due to heavy taxation, which is part of its green energy policy and drive towards electric vehicle adoption.

Netherlands – $2.229/N3,336.762

Known for its progressive environmental policies, the Netherlands continues to tax fossil fuel usage heavily, encouraging citizens to shift to cleaner transport options.

Israel – $2.156/3,275.755

Political uncertainty and the ripple effects of regional conflict have driven fuel prices higher in Israel, compounded by taxes and logistics costs.

Top 10 African countries with highest fuel prices in June 2025

Singapore – $2.117/3,257.575

With no domestic oil reserves, Singapore depends entirely on fuel imports. High tariffs and strategic reserves management also keep prices high.

Liechtenstein – $2.105/N3,235.548

This small landlocked nation faces high transportation and importation costs for fuel, which contribute to its steep retail prices.

Switzerland – $2.091/N3,194.163

Switzerland balances environmental protection with energy security, resulting in relatively high fuel prices due to carbon levies.

Norway – $2.064/N3,129.843

Despite being a major oil producer, Norway enforces high fuel taxes to support its welfare system and green initiatives, promoting EV use.

Albania – $2.022/N3,117.939

Albania’s fuel prices remain high due to a combination of import dependence, VAT, and excise duties, making it one of the costliest places for drivers in the Balkans.

