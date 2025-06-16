Top 10 countries with highest fuel prices in June 2025

As of June 2025, fuel prices have seen significant variations across the globe due to geopolitical tensions, subsidy reforms, supply chain disruptions, and local tax policies.
According to GlobalPetrolPrices, Here’s a look at the top 10 countries where consumers are paying the most per litre of fuel:
Hong Kong – $3.45/N5,342.354
Hong Kong retains its long-standing position as the country with the highest fuel prices globally. Stringent environmental taxes and limited land for fuel infrastructure contribute to these elevated rates.
Iceland – $3.452/N3,768.978
Despite having abundant renewable energy sources, Iceland’s reliance on imported petroleum for vehicles and high taxes keeps fuel prices among the highest.
Denmark – $2.435/N3,450.580
Denmark maintains high fuel prices due to heavy taxation, which is part of its green energy policy and drive towards electric vehicle adoption.
Netherlands – $2.229/N3,336.762
Known for its progressive environmental policies, the Netherlands continues to tax fossil fuel usage heavily, encouraging citizens to shift to cleaner transport options.
Israel – $2.156/3,275.755
Political uncertainty and the ripple effects of regional conflict have driven fuel prices higher in Israel, compounded by taxes and logistics costs.
Singapore – $2.117/3,257.575
With no domestic oil reserves, Singapore depends entirely on fuel imports. High tariffs and strategic reserves management also keep prices high.
Liechtenstein – $2.105/N3,235.548
This small landlocked nation faces high transportation and importation costs for fuel, which contribute to its steep retail prices.
Switzerland – $2.091/N3,194.163
Switzerland balances environmental protection with energy security, resulting in relatively high fuel prices due to carbon levies.
Norway – $2.064/N3,129.843
Despite being a major oil producer, Norway enforces high fuel taxes to support its welfare system and green initiatives, promoting EV use.
Albania – $2.022/N3,117.939
Albania’s fuel prices remain high due to a combination of import dependence, VAT, and excise duties, making it one of the costliest places for drivers in the Balkans.
