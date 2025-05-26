Top 10 countries with cheaper petrol prices in May 2025

The average price of petrol around the world is 2015.13 in Naira per litre and 1.26 U.S. Dollar per litre worldwide.

However, there is a substantial difference in these prices among countries.

Generally, richer countries have higher prices while poorer countries and the countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices.

The differences in prices across countries are due to the various taxes and subsidies for diesel, as all countries have access to the same petroleum prices of international markets, but then decide to impose different taxes.

Cheaper petrol means lower operational costs in businesses like shipping, manufacturing, and agriculture, which boosts profitability and encourages expansion.

ALSO READ: Top 10 countries with cheaper petrol prices in April 2025

Libya tops the list of Countries with cheaper petrol prices in May at $0.027 AND N43.335.

Below are the 10 countries with cheaper petrol prices in May 2025 according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Libya

In Libya, fuel costs $0.027 per litre (43.335 Naira). The country’s abundant oil reserves and subsidised energy policies keep fuel highly affordable. Despite political instability, Libya continues to leverage its resources to provide low-cost energy for its population.

Iran

Iran boasts the world’s cheapest fuel, priced at just $0.029 per litre (45.700 Naira), making it the second cheapest in the world. This ultra-low cost reflects the country’s vast oil reserves and heavy government subsidies aimed at maintaining affordable energy for its citizens. However, the subsidies pose significant fiscal challenges, particularly amid international sanctions and economic difficulties.

Venezuela

Venezuela offers fuel at $0.035 per litre (55.917 Naira), ranking among the world’s cheapest. This affordability is due to the country’s vast oil resources and government price controls. However, years of economic turmoil and hyperinflation have made it challenging to sustain these subsidies, with occasional fuel shortages impacting citizens.

Angola

In Angola, fuel is priced at $0.327 per litre (522.666 Naira). As a leading oil producer in Africa, the country benefits from domestic production, enabling relatively affordable fuel. Nevertheless, the government faces challenges balancing subsidies and revenue generation, especially as it seeks to diversify its economy.

Kuwait

Being the fifth of the top 10 countries with cheaper petrol prices, fuel in Kuwait costs $0.342 per litre (546.355 Naira). As a major oil exporter with one of the world’s highest GDPs per capita, Kuwait maintains low fuel prices as part of its welfare policies. Its substantial oil reserves ensure a stable domestic energy supply, further supporting its low-cost structure

Algeria

Algeria offers fuel at $0.346 per litre (553.002 Naira). As a significant oil and gas producer, Algeria uses subsidies to make energy affordable for its citizens. However, the government faces pressure to reform its subsidy system to address fiscal constraints and promote economic diversification.

Egypt

At $0.381 per litre (608.295 Naira), Egypt’s fuel prices reflect its dual role as a producer and consumer of petroleum. Although the government has implemented subsidy reforms in recent years, fuel remains relatively affordable, ensuring energy access for its large population while supporting economic growth

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan sells fuel at $0.429 per litre (684.890 Naira). The country’s energy sector benefits from substantial natural gas reserves, and fuel prices remain low due to state subsidies. However, economic isolation and limited export diversification pose long-term challenges.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, fuel costs $0.477 per litre (761.921 Naira), making it one of the most affordable globally. Its government uses a managed float system supported by local oil production to regulate prices. Though subsidies are limited, Malaysia balances cost and fiscal responsibility. This approach helps to shield consumers from global oil price shocks.

Kazakhstan

Fuel in Kazakhstan costs $0.478 per litre (763.646 Naira). With vast oil reserves, the country maintains low prices through state control and local refining. This keeps energy affordable, especially in rural and industrial areas. However, infrastructure gaps and limited market reforms remain ongoing challenges.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

