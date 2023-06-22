If you are planning to record a music video in Nigeria and you need a music video director, here is a list of the top 10 best music video directors in Nigeria as of 2023. However, it is important to note that these directors charge substantial amounts of money, running into millions of Naira, for their services.

TG Omori:

TG Omori is currently one of the hottest video directors in Nigeria. He has risen rapidly in the past two years to become one of the top music directors in the country. Born Thank God Omori Jesam in 1995, TG Omori hails from Cross River State, Nigeria. He has directed numerous top-notch videos for many Nigerian celebrities.

Clarence Peters:

Clarence Peters is considered one of the best music video directors in Nigeria. He is the owner of Capital Dream Pictures, a media production company. Clarence Peters, whose birth name is Clarence Abiodun Peters, is the son of Nigerian Afro-Juju musician Shina Peters and Nigerian Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwuka. He has directed over 50 high-quality HD music videos and reportedly charges up to 6 million Naira for his services.

Daps:

Daps is a world-class music video director who has produced and directed videos for international superstars such as Migos, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Iggy Azalea, Wizkid, Patoranking, and Davido. One of his directed videos for Migos has garnered over 67 million views on YouTube. Daps, whose real name is Oladapo Fagbenle, has Nigerian parents but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Dammy Twitch:

Dammy Twitch started his career in photography in 2013 but ventured into video directing in 2017 while interning for Director Q. He has been credited with directing videos for several Nigerian musicians, including Davido, Olamide, Falz, Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Zlatan Ibile, Dremo, Lil Kesh, Victor AD, and others.

Moe Musa:

Moe Musa, whose full name is Mohammed Musa, is a UK-trained Nigerian video director. He obtained his first degree in Media Technology from Thames Valley University in the United Kingdom. Moe Musa is considered one of the best music video directors in Nigeria and has worked on projects such as EME’s “Get Down Tonight” and numerous other videos.





Unlimited LA:

Unlimited LA, whose real name is Buari Olalekan Oluwasegun, holds a prominent position among music video directors. He was trained by DJ Tee, and in 2013, he made his directorial debut with Sean Tizzle’s hit track video titled “Sho Le.” Currently, he is one of the most sought-after music video directors in Nigeria.

Olu The Wave:

Oyefeso Oluwamayowa Olumide, known as “Olu the Wave,” is a filmmaker from Remo in the Western region of Nigeria. Olu has quickly risen as an innovator in Nigeria’s music video industry and has created captivating videos for many top Nigerian artists, including Vector, Falz, M.I., Iyanya, Peruzzi, Adekunle Gold, and Zlatan, among others. He has gained recognition as one of the top music video directors in Nigeria, with his client base expanding beyond the country.

Adasa Cookey:

Adasa Cookey is the owner of Square Ball Media, a multimedia video production company. He left his banking job to pursue his dream in the music video industry and has since achieved significant success. Some of the music videos he has produced include Burna Boy’s “Like To Party” among others.

Patrick Elis:

Patrick Elis is a veteran video director known for directing Wizkid’s hit song titled “Holla At Your Boi.” He has directed numerous other high-quality HD music videos in Nigeria.

Aje Filmworks:

Aje Filmworks is owned and managed by Ani James, who is rated as one of the best music video directors in Nigeria. Some of his notable work includes Brymo’s “Ara” video. He has over 8 years of experience in the industry.

