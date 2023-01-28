TOP 10 best dedicated server providers ― SourceForge rank 2023

The world-famous software platform SourceForge.net allows users to rate various firms and providers. They have recently updated the top 10 dedicated server hosting providers as of January 2023.

The VSYS Host has been on the market since 2009, demonstrating a solid positive reputation, grasping and holding the leading position in its niche. The range of VSYS servers has been optimized to particular needs and requirements – in Ukraine, The Netherlands, and The United States. The server park consists of 10 Gbps and 20 Gbps servers (starting at $849 and $1599, respectively), streaming servers (starting at $269), GPU servers (starting at $249), NVME servers (starting from $219), storage (starting at $249), and SSD storage servers (starting at $375).

Each server category includes a range of re-configured plans, but customization is also possible. In case of a need to build a customized network infrastructure or requirement of a particular configuration, the technical support team will help you. VSYS technical officers are literally available 24/7 so that clients can count on their average reply time of up to 15 minutes.

Last but not least is default DDoS protection, which can be raised to an enterprise level at a reasonably affordable cost.

The Luxembourg company Gcore has 11 years of experience in the dedicated servers market. It covers all possible spheres, from cloud to mining. The company uses a vast network of data centers. Such centers as Chisinau are exotic. Provider’s advantage is the competitive price at the level of €97. A traffic limit of 30 T.B. causes problems for those specializing in intensive gaming or streaming.





The UltaHost is the youngest company on the list, launched in 2018. They exploit servers in the USA, and Frankfurt is their only European location. The dedicated offer starts from $130. This platform supports Linux systems and popular business environments.

PhoenixNAP

This system never naps in classic countries. It was founded in 2009. The company offers high-quality services from various places in the U.S. (Phoenix, Atlanta, and Ashburn), Europe (Frankfurt, Amsterdam, soon to launch in London), and Asia.

Sourceforge put it under the category of the best-dedicated host because of the individual approach to the question of dedicated servers. The price here depends on the configuration. Interesting that the dedicated server starts from $105 per month. It lacks the graphic card required for dynamic graphics. GPU server price is at least $1115. The minimal accessible monthly traffic is 15 terabytes. Their Intel Xeon processors support all Windows and Linux resources.

The Atlantic.Net network has existed for an impressive 30 years. Such giants like Viacom or SAMSUNG are among their customers. Keep your place on their shoulders to enjoy the premium service. If you’re a newbie, choose the trial option. Then you get the 3-year contract with a fixed price of $233 per month. The provider also offers the record 40 CPU core server for $600 monthly. It offers Bare Metal devices for demand customers who value stability.

GoDaddy advertisements sometimes appear on streaming and social networks. It appeared at the scene back in 1997. From all listing companies, they don’t have the lowest prices – $129,99 to $399,99 per month. However, the minimum period to order is 3 years. Unmetered bandwidth is the obligatory package option. Its servers are the best solution to such challenges:

Branded online shops on popular platforms; WordPress blogs and portfolios;

The customers feel free to choose the Linux or Windows operating system. GoDaddy has 125+ software positions in its catalog.

NForce

This company is located in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. It offers more performing dedicated servers for less price. It’s almost impossible to find the solution for €50. Sometimes it’s only a 1 Gbps personal line, but even the most minor offer has a 2×2 TB SATA capacity. But the included traffic is 10 TB in all packages.

This operator swallowed the Maxihost with its infrastructure. They offer instant and spot servers for $97 per month. Interestingly, they deploy the powerful 4GHz processors in separate U.S. locations.

The next operator is from the United States. It guarantees the user’s website will be ready in an hour. The prices are user-friendly – the Essential plan ensures fast dedicated servers accessible from $99 per month for bare metal plus $40 for cPanel configuration. But if you prefer a confident Data Center, choose the more expensive plans. There are no limits on the operating systems.

HostZealot is an operator located in the United States. It offers multiple offers in data centers around the European continent. The servers based on AMD and weaker Xeon processors are available immediately, while the others need to become active in 3-7 business days. However, if you pay €990 per month, you’ll get only 1 Gbps bandwidth. Not a perfect solution today, especially for resource-demanding applications. Agree with SouceForge.net and put this provider in 10th place. GPU function is absent in the list and configurator.

Conclusion

Each operator from the list is capable of providing premium quality service. Some of them received their ratings thanking a single review. So they may be under or overestimated. However, most of them have modern server configurators for modest money:

We suggest comparing servers from the companies’ offers and choosing the best option that suits you and your project’s needs.