Top 10 African countries with highest fuel prices in June 2025

As global fuel prices ticked up from an average of $1.25 to $1.27 per litre in June 2025, African nations are also feeling the heat. With economic pressures mounting and fuel subsidies shrinking, the cost of petrol in many countries has soared.

GlobalPetrolPrices, highlights the 10 African countries where consumers are paying the most at the pump this month.

Central African Republic — $1.830 per litre (23rd globally)

(2,827.25 Naira)

Topping the African chart, the Central African Republic faces steep fuel prices despite being a resource-rich nation. Limited refining capacity, political instability, and costly fuel imports contribute to the high pump rates, placing significant pressure on transportation and commodity costs.

Senegal — $1.725 per litre (30th globally)

(2,665.03 Naira)

Senegal’s fuel pricing reflects a combination of reduced subsidies and a volatile exchange rate. As the country works to modernize its energy infrastructure, consumers continue to bear the brunt of high transportation and importation costs.

Zimbabwe — $1.540 per litre (46th globally)

(2,379.22 Naira)

Zimbabwe continues to grapple with inflation and economic instability, which have kept fuel prices high for years. Despite being a transit hub in Southern Africa, limited forex and dependency on imports drive the high cost.

Ivory Coast — $1.490 per litre (51st globally)

(2,302.39 Naira)

Ivory Coast is a growing West African economy, but rising fuel prices are impacting household budgets. Analysts point to global market pressures and logistical costs as key drivers.

Burkina Faso — $1.481 per litre (53rd globally)

(2,287.94 Naira)

Fuel affordability in Burkina Faso has declined due to rising global oil prices and internal security issues affecting supply chains. This increase is particularly challenging for rural communities reliant on road transport.

Cameroon — $1.464 per litre (54th globally)

(2,261.68 Naira)

Cameroon’s fuel price hikes follow subsidy reforms and a broader push to liberalize the petroleum sector. The changes aim to reduce fiscal pressure but have made energy less affordable for everyday citizens.

Malawi — $1.460 per litre (55th globally)

(2,255.62 Naira)

Landlocked Malawi faces high fuel importation and transport costs, which significantly raise pump prices. The government’s limited subsidy scheme means fluctuations in global prices are directly felt by consumers.

Morocco — $1.442 per litre (58th globally)

(2,227.81 Naira)

Though a relatively stable economy, Morocco’s fuel pricing reflects global market dependency. With limited domestic crude reserves, the country relies on imports, and international price surges are quickly passed on.

Uganda — $1.402 per litre (59th globally)

(2,166.02 Naira)

Uganda, which is working toward becoming a petroleum-producing country, still depends on imports for domestic supply. Infrastructure delays and tax policies have kept prices high despite projected future relief.

Ghana — $1.399 per litre (60th globally)

(2,161.38 Naira)

Ghana’s fuel market has been liberalized, meaning prices are mostly dictated by global trends and currency performance. With the cedi under pressure, fuel prices remain high, contributing to inflationary pressures in the economy.