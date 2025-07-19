Top 10 African countries with cheapest petrol prices in July 2025

Even though many African countries are facing energy problems and making changes in their oil and gas industries, some still have some of the cheapest petrol prices in the world as of July 2025.

Libya, Angola and Algeria are the top three countries with cheapest petrol prices in Africa.

Below are top 10 African countries with the cheapest petrol prices in July 2025, as per GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Libya

In Libya, fuel costs $0.028 per litre (42.397 Naira), and with its vast oil reserves, it keeps fuel prices remarkably low through significant government subsidies. This long-standing approach guarantees affordable energy for its citizens, contributing to social stability. Despite ongoing political instability, the nation consistently utilises its resources to provide this low-cost energy.

Angola

In Angola, fuel costs $0.327 per litre (500.253 Naira). As a major African oil producer, the country’s domestic output helps keep fuel relatively affordable. However, the government faces the challenge of balancing these subsidies with revenue generation, particularly as it strives to diversify its economy.

Algeria

As a major oil and gas producer, Algeria provides highly affordable fuel, priced around $0.353 per litre (540.216 Naira), through substantial government subsidies. This strategy is important to ensure accessible energy for its citizens and foster social stability. Nevertheless, the government is under pressure to reform its subsidy system to ease fiscal burdens and advance economic diversification

Egypt

At $0.385 per litre (588.000 Naira), Egypt’s fuel prices reflect its dual status as a significant producer and consumer of petroleum. While the government has implemented subsidy reforms in recent years, fuel remains relatively affordable, ensuring widespread energy access for its large population. This approach supports economic growth by reallocating funds previously spent on subsidies to more productive sectors.

Nigeria

Nigeria offers fuel at approximately $0.545 (832.630 Naira) per litre, positioning it among the top countries globally for affordability. This pricing reflects a combination of domestic production advantages and past subsidy policies. However, the nation continues to navigate challenges stemming from recent subsidy reforms and persistent fuel shortages, which significantly impact its economy and citizens.

Sudan

Sudan sells fuel at approximately $0.700 (1070.376 Naira) per litre, placing it among the more affordable options globally. However, political instability and severe economic challenges, including high inflation and currency devaluation, significantly influence its fuel pricing. While subsidies aim to keep fuel affordable, the government struggles to maintain consistent prices amidst these ongoing pressures.

Tunisia

Tunisia ranks 33rd globally with fuel priced at $0.871 (1331.151 Naira) per litre. The country imports most of its energy needs, but government subsidies keep fuel prices relatively low for its citizens. Economic reforms and rising energy demands may challenge this affordability in the future.

Ethiopia

At $0.897 (1372.111 Naira) per litre, Ethiopia ranks 35th globally in fuel affordability. Unlike some of its oil-producing neighbours, Ethiopia is a net importer of fuel, making its pricing sensitive to global oil market fluctuations. The government’s focus on developing infrastructure and reducing reliance on imports could influence future fuel pricing.

Liberia

Liberia offers fuel at $0.908 (1388.903 Naira) per litre, placing it 36th globally. As a net fuel importer, the country’s pricing reflects transportation and import costs. Efforts to stabilise the economy and improve infrastructure are critical to ensuring a consistent fuel supply and affordability

Gabon

In Gabon, fuel costs $1.059 (1619.454 Naira) per litre, ranking it 51st globally. As an oil-exporting nation, Gabon benefits from domestic production, which helps maintain reasonable fuel prices. However, economic diversification remains a priority as the country seeks to reduce dependency on oil revenues.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

