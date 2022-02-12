Toolz makes appearance as guest judge on Nigerian Idol Season 7

Nigerian Idol organizers, a few hours ago, announced Tolu Oniru-Demuren’s guest appearance as a judge on its second episode via its official social media pages.

Tolu Oniru-Demuren popularly known as Toolz will be appearing as a guest judge on the second episode of the musical reality show that premiered on Sunday, February 6. Confirming her appearance, the famous OAP tweeted, “Guest Judge tingz. Thanks for having me!” with a red love emoji.

She will be joining one of Nigeria’s top artistes, D’banj, as well as creative industry entrepreneur, Obi Asika to preside over tomorrow’s show. Her guest appearance on Nigerian Idol S7 will definitely add another interesting angle to the already sizzling season.