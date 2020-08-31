Too much bitter squabbles in APC ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has regretted that despite the dominance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at all levels of government, the party is embroiled in bitter and unnecessary squabbles.

Speaking at a consultative meeting among the executive, legislative and the party leadership at the presidential villa, Abuja on Monday, he said the situation had cost the governing party governorship and legislative seats during elections.

According to him, this should never have happened.

He said the meeting was therefore called to avert the occurrences in future.

“We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and the governments,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the National Assembly and the APC leadership.

More to come…

