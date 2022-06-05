Tony Green’s ‘Sharrp Landlady’ unveils Nasboi,Stan Nze, Ify Anadu as brand ambassadors

Penultimate weekend was a big moment for singer and entrepreneur, Tony Green as his laundry outfit Sharrp Landlady located at Lekki unveiled top Nigerian celebrities and influencers including Nasboi, Stan Eze and Ify Amadu as its brand ambassadors as part of its plan to keep positioning itself as one of the top brands in Lagos State.

The singer who is also planning to release a new album in the coming weeks during an interactive session with R said he has always believed in running a business that connects people beyond music and having this laundry being supported by top celebrities goes to show how much he is loved.

Speaking about his decision to unveil three stars as his brand ambassadors, Green said that he is determined to take his business to the next level and the best way to do so is to introduce some of Nigeria’s sought after faces to further push his brand and make the business well known.

“I’m focused on building a big brand that anyone can easily identify with. The goal is to draw attention to what we do which is offering premium laundry services as well as to achieve optimum customer satisfaction and this is what aided the decision to involve some of Nigeria’s sought after faces as our brand ambassadors”, he said.

The big reveal saw the introduction of the three celebrities; Nasboi, who is an Instagram comedian who broke into the entertainment circle mimicking award-winning singer Davido’s voice, earning him the title “low budget OBO”. He has since become a popular skit maker on social media platforms.

Also unveiled was popular actor, Stan Nze who is known for his role in Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story and won the 2022 AMVCA award for the best actor category, and Ify Anadu who won the Miss Curvy 2014.