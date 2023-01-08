Tony Green urges fans to anticipate new single, ‘Anyhow’

The wait is finally over was the new year message that emanated from Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tony Green, to his teeming fans who have waited four years to listen to another tune from their favourite artiste.

After four years of silence in the music industry, Tony Green, who spoke with R, stated that he had concluded plans to give his fans a new song, entitled ‘Anyhow’, saying the wait is finally over and a new tune should be anticipated.

Green, who has worked with some of Nigeria’s top music acts over the years on different music projects, added that not releasing any song for four years was part of his plans to return in style and feed music listeners something unique and classical.

Describing the song as an inspirational tune and deeply emotional, Green, who is also the founder of Sharp Laundry, pointed out that making music and delivering quality songs to his fans had been part of his career and staying away from music for some years would not kill his drive.

According to him, ‘Anyhow’ is based on a true life experience he had a few years ago.

“This is a song every dreamer must listen to, from the lyrics, the melody to the instrumentation, this is a song that would be relevant for decades,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE