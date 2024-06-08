The founder of Visage Media, Chukuwdi Iwuchukwu, has revealed that the founder of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, reads everything that he writes about him on his Facebook page.

Iwuchukwu, who is also a social media influencer and thought leader, made this known on Friday on his Facebook page after he visited Elumelu in his Ikoyi residence in Lagos, for the first time.

The Visage Media boss narrated that his post that caught the attention of the billionaire investor and Africapitalist was the one he made on March 23 on the occasion of Elumelu’s birthday.

“The date was Tony Elumelu’s 61st birthday, and one of the things I promised to do that day was to write his birthday tribute,” he said.

He further said, “I was exhausted, but I remembered that my mentors had taught me that the difference between an average man and a successful one is the energy to do the things you promised yourself to do every day, even when you are tired. So, I picked up my phone to write a tribute to him because he is a man I greatly respect, an iconic billionaire businessman I want to be and aspire to.”

Iwuchukwu explained that Elumelu saw the birthday tribute, commented on it, and extended an invitation to him to his home in Ikoyi for a handshake.

About ten weeks later, on meeting the Heirs Holdings boss in his home in Lagos, the Visage Media boss described the opportunity as a dream come true, adding that the billionaire’s “warmth and down-to-earth personality caught me napping.”

Iwuchukwu said Elumelu called him the ‘Famous Chukwudi’ and was interested in knowing more about him and his family, which he (Iwuchukwu) described as a “trait that serves as a reminder that humility is the hallmark of the great.”

Iwuchukwu seized the opportunity to recall how, in 2013, after graduating from the Nigerian law school, he applied for a social media manager job at Heirs Holdings, but did not scale through.

“Eleven years later, in the same building where I failed the interview, I met the founder of the business. This time, I did not come for another round of interviews. I came at oga’s invitation,” he said.

In his post on Friday, Iwuchukwu thanked Elumelu for the invitation, the laughter, the conversation, and the gift.

“The fact I can have access to you and now call you my mentor, trumps every other thing,” he added.

