A list celebrating six influential Nigerian entrepreneurs who have had notable impact on the world of international business in 2023 was recently unveiled by the International Hospitality Institute, a company dedicated to promoting African business owners breaking frontiers on world stage.

The list, released on Wednesday, December 13, identified Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chinedu Echeruo, Jeffrey Obomeghie, Mo Abudu, Tony Elumelu and Tope Awotona as some of its honourees.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune, Jade Kemi, the Manager, International Hospitality Institute, said that the list was curated annually to celebrate Nigerian entrepreneurs making global impact, and finding solutions to world problems across the world.

“We are excited to unveil this year’s list which includes a few new names. We see what they are doing and do this to let them know that we celebrate them”.

Notable on the list is Adebayo Ogunlesi who was born in 1953 in Sagamu, Nigeria. The Chairman and Founder of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), his private equity firm, with $74 billion in assets under management, earns $45 billion in annual revenue and has 62,000 employees.

Ogunlesi previously worked at Credit Suisse First Boston as head of global investment before he was promoted to chief client officer and executive vice chairman.

Ogunlesi launched Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in July 2006 as a joint venture with Credit Suisse and General Electric as investors. He is currently managing partner of the company.

In 2006, GIP bought controlling shares of London City Airport. Three years later, GIP bought the majority stake in London Gatwick Airport for £1.455 billion. In 2012, GIP acquired Edinburgh Airport and in 2018 GIP purchased Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori.

Adebayo Ogunlesi attended King’s College, Lagos. He later attended Oxford University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. He later received an MBA and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

