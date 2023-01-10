Tony Elumelu Foundation announces Somachi Chris-Asoluka as new CEO

“Chris-Asoluka’s appointment came at an important time for the foundation and for Africa – Founder, Tony Elumelu”

The Board of Trustees of the Tony Elumelu Foundation has announced the appointment of Somachi Chris-Asoluka as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the foundation, following the retirement of the current CEO, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu.

According to the foundation, Chris-Asoluka’s appointment takes effect from the 1st of March.

The founder of the foundation, Tony Elumelu, made this known on Monday through his verified social media pages.

Elumelu stated that Chris-Asoluka’s appointment came at an important time for the foundation and for Africa. He added that her experience in partnership development will be relevant.

He further stated that Chris-Asoluka is the perfect candidate to build on what the outgoing CEO, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, built on.

“The foundation, since inception, has been led by a succession of dynamic and diverse CEOs, who have each brought passion, commitment, and innovation,” he said. “As the tenure of Ifeyinwa draws to a close, I look back on the last five years and pay tribute to the impact she has made, first as Director of Partnerships, and later as the Chief Executive Officer.”

Elumelu stressed that he is confident that Chris-Asoluka would build on Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu’s legacy, leveraging her expertise and network in partnership development to catalyze economic opportunities for more entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries.

Chris-Asoluka joined the foundation in 2014 and has held several leadership positions including Head of Research, Head of Policy and External Relations, and most recently, Director of Partnerships and Communications where she employed strong leadership, commitment and strategic thinking in delivering the foundation’s mission of transforming Africa.

She has a BSc in Economics from Mary’s College in California, and a Master’s degree in International and Developmental Economics from Yale University.

