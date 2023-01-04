Toni Kroos, Christian Chukwu, others celebrate birthday, January 4

“Celebrities, Toni Kross, Christian Chukwu, Anita Joseph, and James Milner are celebrating their birth anniversary today, January 4”

Celebrities, Toni Kross, Christian Chukwu, Anita Joseph, and James Milner are celebrating their birth anniversary today, January 4, 2023.

TONI KROOS

Toni Kroos was born in 1990 and he is a German professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid.

Kroos plays mainly as a central midfielder but has also been deployed as a deep-lying playmaker in his career.

He is known for his vision, passing, creativity, crossing and set-piece ability, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Kroos began his senior club career playing for Bayern Munich, where he made his debut at age 17 in 2007.

In 2014, he joined Real Madrid in a transfer worth €25 million.

In Madrid, Kroos won sixteen trophies, including three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles. He also won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany.

CHRISTIAN CHUKWU OKORO

He was born in 1951, and he is a Nigerian football former player and former national team coach.





Chukwu was a highly-rated defender in his playing days, as he captained the Nigeria national team to its first win in the African Nations Cup.

Chukwu started his coaching career in Lebanon in the mid-1990s, before being appointed coach of the Kenya national team in 1998.

Later, from 2003 to 2005, he coached Nigeria, leading them to reach the semifinals at the 2004 African Cup of Nations.

He also coached Enugu Rangers to 6th place in the 2008–2009 edition of the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL).

ANITA JOSEPH

Anita Joseph was born in 1985, and she is a famous Nigerian actress, singer, and media personality.