Tantita Security Service Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, has been honoured with the “most outstanding oil and gas security company of the year” award.

The award is in recognition of the firm’s record-breaking achievements in curbing oil theft and pipelines vandalism in the Niger Delta.

TSSNL was among other organisations, including Kalm Marine and Petroleum Services Ltd and Moni Pulo Ltd which emerged awardees of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) 2023 awards which is powered by the African Child Foundation.

The ceremony held at the university campus in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, just as six students of the institution bagged scholarship awards.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC )’s boss, Gbenga Komolafe, who is also an awardee promised to assist the university in sustaining its world-class standard.

“We will do everything so that the standard for which the university is known will be sustained. You will continue to enjoy our support,” Komolafe assured.

Expressing delight on receiving the award, Komolafe said it will spur him to serve the nation better.

He further assured that the commission will be granting opportunities for further sharpening and development of students’ capabilities.

Earlier in his welcome address, Vice Chancellor of FUPRE, Professor Rim-Rukeh Akpofure, urged stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to take on projects within the school that will be named after their organisations

Responding, Managing Director of TSSNL, Chief Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi, said the recognition would not have been possible without a committed work force.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without our team who traverse the creeks of the Niger Delta to ensure the job of securing our pipelines is done,” Pondi stated.





He was accompanied by Tantita’s Executive Director, Technical and Operations and some Chiefs from the Gbaramatu Traditional Council.

Chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, said it was gratifying that the firm’s work is being noticed as an innovative player in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

.Lulu-Briggs, represented by Chief Clifford Daerego, further disclosed that the company is one of the first indigenous companies to comply with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in April.

