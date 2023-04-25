The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has reiterated the authenticity of its National President, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, calling on its members across the country to ignore and treat as false any information stating otherwise.

Contained in a press release signed by its Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, ASCSN said that Comrade Tommy Etim Okon’s tenure as the National President of the association will come to an end at the next national delegates conference where a new president will emerge.

ASCSN went on to say, “We therefore, urge our teeming members throughout the country and the general public to discountenance the misinformation and disinformation in the social media where an expelled member of the union, one Bola-Audu Innocent is claiming to be the National President of the association.

Recall that in 2021, Bola-Audu Innocent and three others were arraigned in a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Maitama, Abuja by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). They were accused of engaging in human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons. However, Bola-Audu was expelled by organs of the association for anti-union activities and he filed a suit at the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja to challenge his expulsion.

“It is therefore, surprising that Bola-Audu Innocent is now claiming in the social media to be the National President of the association when the matter he instituted at the NIC is being adjudicated upon by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

“Meanwhile, our members should remain calm. Bola-Audu Innocent remains expelled.”

Also, the National President of ASCSN, Comrade Okon, in a statement meant to clarify the issues said, “It is important to recall that following the criminal charges against Bola, the CWC/NEC quickly took appropriate steps towards redeeming the image of the association. In doing this, due process and the public service rules were applied as is applicable when a public officer is facing criminal charges. But in the spirit of comradeship, Bola-Audu was advised to “step aside” as president of the association pending the determination of his case by the court.

“It is also important to recall that the decision by NEC for Bola-Audu to step aside while Comrade Tommy Etim Okon steps in as acting president of the association was taken in good faith for the best interest of the union. Very unfortunately, this NEC decision was brazenly disobeyed and resisted by Bola-Audu using all sorts of crude and aggressive means. No member of the association is bigger than the association including the president.

“In my conclusion, Bola-Audu may have been discharged and acquitted by the court, but he remains expelled from the union due to his inability to conduct himself properly under the decision of the NEC.”

