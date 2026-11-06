Tomi Falade, Nigerian creatives shine at 2026 Helsinki Book Fair

Nigerian author and journalist, Tomi Falade, has showcased African literature and cultural heritage at the 2026 Helsinki Book Fair in Finland, attracting interest from Finnish readers and members of the Nigerian diaspora.

Falade led a delegation of Nigerian-born creatives at the international literary event, held at the Messukeskus Exhibition Centre from October 22 to 25, where they presented African literature, visual arts and traditional crafts to an international audience.

The showcase, organised following an invitation by AFAES ry (Africans and African-Europeans Association), a Helsinki-based multicultural non-profit organisation, transformed their stands into a hub of African cultural expression, attracting visitors who explored the continent’s literary and artistic heritage.

Among the works presented by Falade were four books highlighting African history, indigenous traditions and contemporary experiences. They included ỌLỌ́BÙN: Matriarch of Ondo, Mother of Legacy; Orompotoniyun: 12 Nights For A Crown; Alayemore: The Twice-Crowned King; and Dates From Hell.

The historical dramas explore African heritage and leadership, while Dates From Hell offers a contemporary perspective through a collection of prose.

The books reportedly received encouraging responses from visitors, with Finnish readers and Nigerians living in the country showing interest in the stories and purchasing copies.

Speaking on her experience at the fair, Falade said she had initially expressed reservations about participating, particularly because of the language barrier and the possibility that non-English-speaking visitors might find it difficult to connect with her books.

She, however, said the reception exceeded her expectations, noting that some visitors were so impressed by the publications that they opted to purchase their electronic versions through Amazon.

“As much as I knew that I would find an audience in Europe, I was worried for the non-English readers. Surprisingly, that was no problem. Many of those at the fair were so in love with the books that they even insisted on buying the eBooks that are available on Amazon,” she said.

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According to her, discussions are already underway with some Finnish publishers towards producing Finnish-language editions of the books to make the stories accessible to a wider readership.

Falade disclosed that her sister, Oluwafunmilayo Falade, was leading discussions with the publishers as part of efforts to expand the international reach of African literature.

She said the experience had reinforced her belief that African stories could transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries when presented authentically.

“African stories are alive, and when something is alive, it doesn’t sit still; it moves, it grows, and it connects,” she added.

Beyond the book fair, Falade also participated in an international diplomatic engagement in Finland, where she represented Africa as a panellist at an event organised by the Council of Moroccans in Finland ry.

The event, held on Wednesday, October 21, at the International School of Vantaa, examined the theme, “The Cultural Dimensions of Regional Development in Africa.”

Falade shared the platform with Mohammed Laraki of Morocco, Ari Petäjävaara of Finland and Mohamed Montasir, representing the Middle East.

In her contribution, she highlighted the importance of culture in shaping regional development and promoting sustainable growth across Africa, describing cultural heritage as a vital link for fostering understanding, cooperation and development.

Her participation in both engagements underscored the growing international interest in African literary and cultural expressions, as well as the role of Nigerian creatives in taking indigenous narratives to audiences beyond the continent.