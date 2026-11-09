Toluwanisings to be buried in Ibadan today

The remains of gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, will be laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, November 9, 2026, following weeks of disagreement among his family members and associates over his burial arrangements.

The funeral programme, released on the late singer’s official Instagram page on Monday, indicates that the lying-in-state will take place between 9am and 10am, while the burial service is scheduled for 10am to 11am.

The ceremony will be held at Banjola Event and Conference Centre, No. 20, Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan. However, the announcement did not disclose the location of the interment.

The funeral poster carried the inscription, “Forever in our Hearts, always in our Lives.”

The burial arrangements follow a dispute involving the singer’s family and associates over where he should be laid to rest, with the disagreement previously raising concerns and prompting calls for an investigation into his death.

Toluwanisings’ family announced that he died in the early hours of October 14, 2026.

Following his death, his father reportedly suggested that he be buried either at the house he built or beside his late mother in Osun State. His wife, however, was said to have opposed the proposal to bury him at their home.

The disagreement also led the family to demand an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and call for the suspension of the proposed burial.

Amid the dispute, the Oyo State Police Command intervened to prevent further escalation after Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, received information on October 28, 2026, about the disagreement between the deceased’s relatives and associates.

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The dispute had reportedly generated tension, with the parties exchanging views across different public communication platforms.

As part of efforts to resolve the matter, the singer’s widow, Mrs Elizabeth Damilola Olayemi; his father, Mr Muniru Olayemi; and his friends and associates, including Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Lawal Ademola Rafiu, signed a peace undertaking before the police commissioner on November 3.

The agreement required all parties to refrain from public exchanges, interviews and social media publications relating to their disagreement over the burial arrangements.