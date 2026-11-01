Toluwanisings: How family feud is delaying gospel singer’s final farewell

Despite the grief that greeted the sudden death of gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, and the emotional tribute night organised in his honour by fellow gospel singers, efforts to give him a final resting place remain stalled over a disagreement between his wife and extended family.

What began as an outpouring of grief has gradually turned into a public family dispute, over burial arrangements, demands for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and growing reactions from members of the gospel music community.

Toluwanisings reportedly slumped at his Ibadan residence on October 14 and died shortly afterwards, leaving behind his wife, Akanbi Elizabeth, and their two daughters.

The controversy became public following disagreements between his wife and father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, over where the singer should be buried.

The father reportedly preferred having his son buried either in the house he built in Ibadan or beside his late mother at the family compound in Ikirun, Osun State. He claimed that his daughter-in-law preferred a conventional cemetery or church-owned burial ground, reportedly expressing discomfort with having her husband’s remains buried in their residence.

The disagreement extended beyond the choice of burial location, with a paternal family representative, Lawal Ademola, popularly known as Up Lawal, calling for the suspension of the burial pending an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

He appealed to the government, security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure an impartial investigation, just as family representative reportedly threatened that the remains could be exhumed if the singer was buried in a conventional cemetery against the family’s wishes.

However, the controversy has taken another turn following fresh revelations by the singer’s maternal uncle, who challenged the paternal family’s account of his upbringing and relationship with his father.

The uncle alleged that Toluwanisings’ mother died when he was barely nine months old, after travelling to Kano to join her husband, leaving her family to take responsibility for raising him.

He claimed that the singer’s father was largely absent from his life between 1992 and 2007, when the maternal grandmother who reportedly raised him died. He also challenged claims that the father financed the singer’s education, asking anyone who contributed to his schooling to provide evidence.

Recounting the singer’s early struggles, the uncle said he travelled between Osun and Ekiti to weave baskets while trying to establish himself. He particularly credited the widow with standing by her husband during difficult periods, alleging that she provided financial support when he had little or nothing.

The revelations followed a voice note by the singer’s younger brother defending their father. He maintained that their father made financial contributions towards Toluwanisings’ education and alleged that members of the maternal family influenced the singer’s relationship with his paternal relatives.

He also recalled a disagreement involving their grandmother, who reportedly requested a goat for Sallah celebrations, which the singer allegedly declined to provide, citing his Christian faith.

Meanwhile, fellow gospel artistes gathered for a tribute night on October 27 at Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, to celebrate the late singer’s life and ministry.

Among those present were Adeyinka Alaseyori, Bukola Akinade, popularly known as Senwele Jesu, Esther Igbekele, Laolu Gbenjo, Bidemi Olaoba, Peterson Okopi, Sarah Apekeola, Akintayo Akinwande, Dare Justified and Woli Agba.

Speaking on behalf of fellow artistes, Laolu Gbenjo appealed for an end to the disagreement, urging the family to resolve its differences and allow their late colleague to rest in peace. He also cautioned against a situation similar to the controversy surrounding late singer Mohbad.

Adeyinka Alaseyori encouraged the widow to remain strong, while Esther Igbekele urged the parties to settle their differences, expressing hope that God would take control of the situation.