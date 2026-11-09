Toluwanisings finally buried in his Ibadan home amid tight security

After weeks of uncertainty, emotional exchanges and a family disagreement over his final resting place, gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, was finally laid to rest on Monday at his Ibadan residence.

The 34-year-old worship minister was buried at his residence, where his wife and two children live, bringing an end to the controversy that had trailed his death since October 14.

The burial ceremony witnessed a heavy security presence, with policemen visibly deployed and security vehicles strategically positioned around the venue to ensure order and prevent any disturbance.

Security was even tighter during the interment at the late singer’s Ibadan residence, where access was restricted to invited guests and family members.

It was gathered that those admitted to the burial ground were required to present passes, while photography and video recording of the interment were strictly prohibited.

The measures appeared designed to maintain privacy and prevent unauthorised documentation of the final moments of the burial, which was attended by the singer’s father and some members of his family.

Among those who attended the funeral service was popular gospel comedian and entertainer Woli Agba, who was at the event to pay his last respects to his late friend.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin was also among the personalities sighted at the funeral. The actress appeared visibly emotional as she stood by the widow throughout the difficult moment, offering her support as the family bid the late singer a final farewell.

Some Ibadan-based entertainers, including Rapin Daddy, Temperature and MC Imperial, among others, also attended the ceremony to honour the departed gospel musician, whose death had sent shockwaves through the Christian and entertainment communities.

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Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the Lagos gospel music community was reportedly represented by a delegate following the short notice given for the funeral, which made it difficult for many of the singer’s colleagues in the state to attend physically.

The funeral proceedings began with a lying-in-state at Banjola Event and Conference Centre, No. 20, Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan, where family members, friends and gospel music associates gathered to pay their last respects.

The ceremony commenced with the arrival of the singer’s remains in a black hearse, accompanied by trumpeters, while mourners gathered around his white coffin to bid him farewell.

The lying-in-state began at about 9 a.m., with the funeral service following at 10 a.m.

After the service, his remains were transported to his residence, where he was buried in a private ceremony attended by members of his immediate family and other invited guests.

His widow, Elizabeth Damilola Olayemi, and their two children were among those left to confront the painful reality of his death as the singer was finally laid to rest after weeks of uncertainty and disagreement over his burial.

The decision to bury him at his Ibadan residence followed a prolonged disagreement between his widow and paternal relatives over his final resting place.

It will be recalled that the dispute eventually attracted the intervention of the Oyo State Police Command, with the Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, reportedly brokering a peace agreement on November 3 involving the widow, the singer’s father and some associates.

The agreement reportedly paved the way for the burial, following the parties’ resolution to maintain peace and avoid further public exchanges over the matter.

Popular for his energetic praise ministrations, Toluwanisings carved a niche for himself in the gospel music scene with songs such as A Very Big God, Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo and Unreserved Praise, which endeared him to many gospel music lovers.

His death on October 14 came as a shock to fans, colleagues and members of the Christian music community. The subsequent disagreement over his burial, however, added another layer of distress to an already grieving family.

The eventual burial on Monday brought an end to weeks of uncertainty surrounding his final resting place, allowing family members, friends and associates to pay their last respects to the departed singer.