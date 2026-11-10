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Toluwanisings’ father’s abandoned building undergoes reconstruction in Osun

Seyi Sokoya
Toluwanisings' DEATH Babadunni Olayemi, the personal assistant to late gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as ToluwaniSings

Reconstruction work has commenced on the previously abandoned building belonging to the late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ father in Ikirun, Osun State, with roofing activities observed on Monday as efforts to complete the structure gathered momentum.

Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source that construction work was ongoing at the property, which had remained uncompleted for some time, with workers engaged in roofing and other reconstruction activities.

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The singer’s father, Muniru Olayemi, was reportedly at the site monitoring the roofing process and supervising the ongoing work.

Toluwanisings father house

The development coincided with the day the gospel musician was finally laid to rest at his residence in Ibadan following weeks of uncertainty and disagreement over his final resting place.

The reconstruction of the building, which had been abandoned for some time, is now progressing, with the roofing marking a significant step towards its completion.

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