Tolulope Arotile was destined to be a gift to the North ― ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that the late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile from Kogi State was destined to be a gift to the North in efforts towards building a stronger Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, on Friday, he noted at a tender age, she demonstrated a rare gift of intelligence and determination.

“After obtaining a degree in Mathematics, she went on to qualify as a combat helicopter pilot, the first Nigerian woman to attain the feat.”

According to the statement, she bravely and courageously waged war against the bandits who have been terrorising innocent citizens, especially in Northern Nigeria.

According to the statement: “ACF wishes to express shock over the tragic death of a rising star and patriot Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

“The young first female Nigerian combat helicopter pilot died at the tender age of 24.

“We mourn the death of Tolulope an indigene of Kogi State who was destined to be the gift of Northern Nigeria in our efforts to build a strong country.

“At her tender age, she demonstrated a rare gift of intelligence and determination.

“After obtaining a degree in Mathematics, she went on to qualify as a combat helicopter pilot, the first Nigerian woman to attain the feat.

“She bravely and courageously waged war against bandits who have been terrorising innocent citizens, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

“The forum wishes to condole with the Nigerian Air force for the ghastly and untimely death of this promising and gallant officer.

“The forum also condoles with her mother and father and the rest of her family members. We send our message of condolence to Governor Yahaya Bello and the Kogi State government.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story

AFTER a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan warned that he National Assembly would not tolerate negative behaviour from appointees of the president, as such behaviours are capable of jeopardising the harmonious relationship between the legislature and the… Read Full Story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854… Read Full Story

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, lamented that Nigeria lost about $3 billion in six years to illegal smuggling of gold. He made the declaration at the official presentation of locally mined gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMDI), at the presidential villa, Abuja… Read Full Story

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says improved gold mining operations in the country will generate no fewer than 250,000 jobs and over $500 million annually in royalties and taxes to the Federal Government. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), The president disclosed this at the official presentation of… Read Full Story

HACKERS backed by the Russian state are trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday. According to Reuters, a coordinated statement from Britain, the United States and… Read Full Story