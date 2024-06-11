With the acquisition of Diageo’s 58.02 per cent stake in Guinness Nigeria, Tolaram, would become the majority shareholder of the company.

According to a statement signed by the Legal Director and Company Secretary of Guinness Nigeria, Abidemi Ademola, under the terms of an agreement signed on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, Tolaram would acquire Diageo’s 58.02 per cent shareholding in Guinness Nigeria, thus entering into long-term license and royalty agreements for the continued production of the Guinness brand and its locally manufactured Diageo ready-to-drink and mainstream spirits brands.

However, the transaction is expected to be completed during Fiscal 2025, subject to the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals in Nigeria.

The statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) noted that following the completion of this transaction by 2025, Guinness Nigeria will remain listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. and, subject to regulatory approvals, Tolaram intends to launch a mandatory takeover offer in compliance with local law requirements.

“Diageo remains deeply committed to Nigeria and will retain ownership of the Guinness brand, which will be licensed to Guinness Nigeria for the long-term, enabling the next phase of growth and development of Guinness Nigeria under the stewardship of Tolaram.

“With a five-decade presence in Africa, Tolaram is one of the largest consumer packaged goods companies on the continent and has forged joint venture partnerships with several leading consumer multinational companies.

Speaking on the transaction, Omobola Johnson, Chairman of Guinness Nigeria, noted that the announcement represented a significant opportunity for the next phase of growth for Guinness Nigeria.

“This partnership brings together Tolaram’s deep expertise in manufacturing and distribution and Diageo’s exceptional capabilities in brand building and innovation. I believe this is a winning combination that leaves Guinness Nigeria extremely well placed to drive further growth in this market,” he said.

Adebayo Alli, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Guinness Nigeria, also noted that the announcement marks an exciting moment for Guinness Nigeria, its employees, and its customers.

“I look forward to working alongside Tolaram, which is one of the largest and most respected consumer goods companies in Africa, and I am pleased to note Tolaram’s alignment with Guinness Nigeria’s values and its strong commitment to build an enduring and sustainable business,” he said.

Also speaking, Haresh Aswani, Managing Director, Tolaram Africa, noted that the company is thrilled to welcome Guinness Nigeria, “a company with such a rich legacy and strong consumer loyalty, into our ecosystem.”

“This strategic move will expand our significant footprint in the Nigerian market and presents an opportunity to leverage our combined strengths to foster innovation and deliver immense value to our customers and shareholders across the nation, he added.

In partnership with Guinness Nigeria and Tolaram, Diageo will continue to drive the brand and marketing strategy for Guinness in Nigeria to ensure Diageo’s exceptional capabilities in brand building and innovation continue to drive long-term growth for Guinness in Nigeria.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE