Tolani Baj goes global with ‘Still, I Rise’ DJ tour across UK, North America

Nigeria’s reality star and music DJ, Tolani Baj, is aiming to elevate the next phase of her career as she embarks on her debut international tour, Still, I Rise, with scheduled shows across the UK and North America.

Tolani, who became a prominent name in the Nigerian entertainment scene after starring in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has pursued a career in entertainment over the past few years, focusing primarily on DJing, hosting, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on what fans should expect from the tour, she noted that she is approaching it with a renewed energy that will captivate her audience. She revealed that the tour will take her to cities such as Glasgow, Manchester, London, Vancouver, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and more yet to be announced.

With fans and music enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the tour, Tolani Baj hinted at her “undeniable connection to her audience” and expressed excitement about creating memorable moments with them.

Recalling how she first gained popularity on YouTube in the US in 2017, Tolani Baj shared insights into her early industry experiences:

“I would A&R for free because I enjoyed it so much. Then I developed a passion for presenting, but I wasn’t able to secure a job in Nigeria because I needed to be on the ground. So I decided to start a YouTube channel. This is where the era of Tolani Baj began.”

From a YouTube sensation to one of Nigeria’s most influential reality stars, and now undertaking one of the biggest tours of her career, Tolani disclosed that Still, I Rise is expected to run throughout the summer, with early UK shows already generating strong interest.

The North American leg of the tour will follow, with events planned in cities with significant Afro-diasporic communities.

“I’m carrying my culture, my roots, and my truth to every stage,” she said.

Tolani Baj emphasised that the tour represents a personal milestone and an effort to expand her creative influence internationally.

As momentum builds, she expressed excitement about reconnecting with fans who have supported her from the beginning:

“This isn’t just a performance; it’s a reunion. Whether you found me through YouTube, BBNaija, or my mixes, I want every person in the crowd to feel seen, to dance, and to remember why we rise, no matter what.”

Tolani Baj embodies grace, grit, and growth.

“Still, I Rise isn’t just a tour title—it’s my testimony and my love letter to everyone who believed in my journey,” she concluded.

