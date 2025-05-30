Tokunbo Wahab stages lowkey birthday celebration

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, recently hosted an opulent birthday celebration with some close friends, reaffirming his reputation for grand gestures and heartfelt camaraderie.

Known for his dynamic leadership and deep-rooted connections, Wahab’s events often blend elegance with genuine warmth.

The celebration took place at Wahab’s Ikoyi, Lagos home, a venue that has previously seen notable gatherings.

In 2022, during his 50th birthday, Wahab hosted a memorable soirée at the same location, featuring performances by music legends King Sunny Ade and Evangelist Ebenezer Obey. The event was graced by dignitaries, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and traditional rulers like Oba Saheed Elegushi and Oba Oniru.

While specific details of the recent birthday celebration remain private, it’s evident that Wahab’s commitment to honouring his friends mirrors the grandeur of his past events. His ability to seamlessly integrate his professional stature with personal relationships highlights a leader who values both public service and personal bonds.

Beyond his social engagements, Wahab’s contributions to Lagos State are noteworthy. As Commissioner, he has spearheaded initiatives aimed at environmental sustainability and water resource management.

