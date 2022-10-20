‘Together Forever’ Conference to hold in Lagos, Abuja

A faith-based organisation, “Love, dating, and marriage” is set to hold a couples conference which aims to raise and empower godly blissful marriages.

The event with the theme ‘Together Forever’ will hold on the 22nd of October in Lagos and on the 23rd of October in Abuja.

The founder of Love, Dating, and marriage and convener of the conference, Dr Kingsley Okonkwo said:” I’ve discovered that a lot of couples when they get married, just allow life to happen. They no longer invest in their marriage. Even if your marriage is the strongest, you need to constantly invest in it. Whether you are struggling, or you are coasting through, you need to come for this marriage conference and the good thing is, we are holding it in Lagos as usual and for the first time we are also holding it in Abuja”.

Speaking further his wife, Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, a renowned marriage counselor and convener of ‘Just Us Girls’ Conference said: “We’ve always had a great time at the past conferences held in Lagos and with the impact, it’s made among couples, our desire has always been to move it around a bit; outside Lagos and now Abuja gets a chance to experience this. It’s going to be an amazing evening, not something to be missed. “

Asked about the date of the conference, Kingsley Okonkwo who also happens to be the lead pastor of David’s Christian Centre said: “For Lagos, it’s holding on the 22nd of October, then in Abuja, it’s holding 23rd of October Sunday evening. My friends from the United States of America, Hassani and Danielle Pettiford will be joining us. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Interestingly, the conveners have confirmed that, unlike other marriage conferences, this is not only for married couples. They emphasized that “it is open to you if you are engaged and have just a few months to your wedding, you can still register and be part of it.”

