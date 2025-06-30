TOFAC 2025: Falola charges Africa to reclaim identity through creativity



Renowned historian and cultural theorist, Professor Toyin Falola, has called on Africans to embrace and promote their cultural identities as the bedrock for innovation, resistance, and development. Speaking at the opening of the 14th Toyin Falola International Conference on Africa and the African Diaspora (TOFAC 2025), held at Osun State University, Osogbo, Falola declared that “Culture matters,” emphasizing the urgent need to reclaim and reinvest in Africa’s diverse cultural traditions.

Addressing an audience of scholars, artists, traditional leaders, cultural workers, and policymakers, Falola asserted that culture should not be viewed as a nostalgic relic of the past, but as a dynamic force that shapes identity, governance, values, and innovation. “This is not just about heritage,” he said. “Culture is a system of understanding, a way of navigating the world, and the foundation of our identity.” He warned that colonial conquest was not limited to land and resources but included the strategic erasure of African cultures. “To reclaim our cultures,” he noted, “is to reclaim our sovereignty and ensure intellectual survival.”

Falola elaborated that culture is found in language, music, dance, naming systems, and the everyday codes of behavior embedded in communities. He described it as the “unwritten script” that dictates how Africans show love, mourn the dead, welcome guests, and lead communities. In his words, “Culture gives us names—not just in the literal sense, but in the meanings behind those names. It tells us about the histories not just of kings and empires, but of the ordinary people whose songs, rituals, and occupations animated daily life.”

Citing the enduring educational value of proverbs and folktales, Falola emphasized that African children are not simply told stories—they are taught critical thinking, ethics, and historical consciousness. Referencing Walter Lippmann, he reinforced the idea that culture is not limited to visible traditions but includes inherited silences, understood gestures, and the capacity to plan and adapt to the future.

Highlighting the diversity of Africa—with its over 3,000 ethnic groups and more than 1,000 languages—Falola argued that culture remains the central institution for enabling peaceful coexistence among such multiplicity. He explained that greeting practices, interpretations of silence, and physical gestures differ across the continent and must be respected if Africans are to coexist meaningfully. He described culture as a tool of diplomacy and peacebuilding, a medium through which intentions are clarified and trust is built.

Beyond identity and communication, Falola emphasized culture’s role as a catalyst for economic growth. He pointed to Nollywood’s global rise, Afrobeat’s dominance in world music, and the transformation of oral storytelling into contemporary media such as graphic novels, podcasts, and animations. These, he argued, are not just forms of entertainment but industries that generate employment, attract investment, and promote African agency in global cultural discourse. “Culture is not just preservation—it is innovation,” he declared.

Recounting historical efforts by colonial forces to erase African cultural frameworks—through renaming, language bans, and religious suppression—Falola noted that resistance often came not through weapons, but through the rhythms of the drum, the persistence of native tongues, and the continuity of indigenous knowledge. He insisted that even today, cultural symbols, statues, languages, and holidays are political tools, shaping who is remembered and who belongs. “Decolonizing our education, literature, and public space is not symbolic—it is essential,” he said.

Falola also stressed that culture must inform development. He criticised foreign-led interventions that disregard local values, often resulting in failure and alienation. According to him, development succeeds when it incorporates the worldview of the communities it aims to serve. Traditional practices, when respected as knowledge systems, lay the groundwork for lasting progress.

He concluded by offering the African philosophy of Ubuntu—“I am because we are”—as a global corrective to excessive individualism. He described it as a compass for a fractured world, adding that culture is how communities remember, heal, and plan for the future. “To lose culture is to lose a part of ourselves,” Falola said. “But to protect it, invest in it, and pass it on is an act of survival. It is resistance. Culture matters. Let us keep it alive—not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.”

The keynote by Falola marked the opening of TOFAC 2025, jointly hosted by the UNESCO-IFCD-UNIOSUN Cultural Project, the Board of the Toyin Falola International Conference on Africa and the African Diaspora, the College of Humanities and Culture at Osun State University, and the Department of History at the University of Texas at Austin. This year’s theme, “African Cultural Creativity and Innovations,” drew wide participation from African and international scholars.

Keynote speaker, Professor Nemata Blyden of the University of Virginia, emphasized the power of African cultural systems to produce global knowledge and artistic excellence. She noted that African traditions are not only repositories of ancestral wisdom but also blueprints for futurist thinking, urging institutions to engage more deeply with the continent’s creative ecosystems.

In his lead paper, Dr. Wale Okediran, Secretary General of the Pan African Writers Association, stressed the need for policy advocacy, artist residencies, and the commercial adaptation of literature and stories for theatre and film. He proposed translating literary works into indigenous languages, establishing public-private partnerships, and reforming cultural sector leadership. According to him, the culture sector must be understood as a site of serious economic potential, not merely leisure.

Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, columnist and editor with the Nigerian Tribune, presented another lead paper titled “The Yoruba Talking Drum: From Townsquare to TikTok.” He described the talking drum as one of the most sophisticated sonic technologies developed in precolonial Africa, with the capacity to serve as a musical instrument, mnemonic device, spiritual medium, and linguistic tool. Olagunju emphasised that the talking drum has not been lost to modernity, but rather transfigured—its resonance now heard across digital platforms such as smartphones and social media apps. “The drum endures,” he said. “Though times change and technologies evolve, the talking drum will not be muted for as long as truth seeks sound.”

A major highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of the 2025 UNESCO-IFCD-UNIOSUN Royal Awards to four distinguished traditional rulers for their exceptional contributions to cultural preservation and community development. The recipients were HRM Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, Aragbiji of Iragbiji; HRM Oba (Prof.) Adekunle Adeogun-Okunoye Oyedeji II, the Eburu of Iba; HRM Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Abolarin, Òràngún of Òkè-Ìlá; and HRM Oba Dr. Hammed Makama Oyelude Tegbosun III, the Olowu of Kuta Kingdom. Their leadership was praised for strengthening the role of indigenous knowledge and ensuring that traditional institutions continue to evolve within contemporary governance frameworks.

Those who graced the event were Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who served as Distinguished Guest of Honour, and the Osun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Abiodun Bankole Ojo (Fafa), as Special Guest of Honour. The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, served as Chief Host, while Professor Olukoya Ogen of Osun State University co-convened the conference alongside Professor Falola.

The TOFAC 2025 opening ceremony not only celebrated Africa’s cultural legacy but also positioned its creativity as a driving force for the continent’s political, intellectual, and economic future.

