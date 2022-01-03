Tofa was a true nationalist ― Governor Buni

The Yobe State governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has sent a message of condolence to the family of late presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, Othman Bashir Tofa, the government and people of Kano state.

Governor Buni in a statement described the late politician as someone who took politics as call to service to promote good governance.

He further expressed regret that the late Tofa died at a time when the country’s democracy needs his wise counselling.

He prayed to God to grant his family, associates and the people of Kano state the fortitude to bear the loss.

The statement read in part:” His Excellency the Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has condoled the family of Late Alh. Othman Bashir Tofa, the government and people of Kano state.

“Governor Buni said: “it is with deep sorrow and sadness that l received the news of the passage of late Alh. Othman Bashir Tofa.

“He was an iconic politician who shares the values of politics as a call to service, to promote good governance and to improve the lives of the electorates.

“Late Tofa was a fine gentleman, a true democrat and a nationalist with a definition of politics as a tool for service delivery” Governor Buni said.

“The governor who is also the chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, said Nigeria lost the late politician at a time when the country’s democracy needs his wise counselling.

“He prayed Allah (SWT) to grant him eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdausi and to grant his family, associates and the people of Kano state the fortitude to bear the loss.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Tofa was a true nationalist ― Governor Buni