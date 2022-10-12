Tobi Amusan nominated for 2022 women’s world athlete award

The world record holder and 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, and nine others have been nominated for 2022 Women’s World Athlete of the Year.

Announcing the nominees for the award on Wednesday, October 12, the athletic body, World Athletics (WA), in a press release published on their website, confirmed that the 10 nominees had been selected by an international panel of athletics experts, from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

Other contenders for the prize are the Jamaican duo of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, Chase Ealey of the US and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

The remaining nominees include Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, Sydney McLaughlin of the US, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Kimberly Garcia of Peru.

The statement read, “This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2022 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2022.

“World Athletics is pleased to confirm a list of 10 nominees for Women’s World Athlete of the Year. These athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

“It has been another memorable year for the sport and the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.”

“The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

“The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

“Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday 31 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

“The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December,” the statement added.

Recall that the 25-year-old Nigerian won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games before retaining her Diamond League title.

